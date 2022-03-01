Remedy PR’s Bill Byrne Asked To Weigh In On 2022 Public Relations Trends
Bill Byrne of Remedy PR has been asked to weigh in on 2022 PR industry trends.
What it takes for brands to be successful through PR is constantly evolving. A PR team’s job becomes a lot more enjoyable when the C-Suite has a real understanding of PR.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remedy PR’s Bill Byrne Asked By Industry Media To Weigh In On 2022 PR Trends
Public relations efforts aimed at securing earned media is one of the most powerful yet misunderstood subsets of marketing. Remedy PR’s co-founder and managing director, Bill Byrne, has been asked by multiple marketing industry websites and podcasts to weigh in on PR predictions for 2022 and what challenges brands face as they seek quality editorial coverage.
Among those who have sought Bill’s predictions for the state of the PR landscape in 2022 include Sword & The Script and the Inspired Insider video series. He was also the debut guest for Daily Ad Brief’s newly launched web-video series PR Champions.
“What it takes for brands to be successful through PR is constantly evolving. I always have a bit of imposter syndrome when asked to weigh in on modern PR, but I’m never hesitant to share. A PR team’s job becomes a lot more enjoyable when the C-Suite and brand managers have a strong grasp of what the modern public relations landscape looks like,” commented Byrne. “When a brand tells us that they’re disappointed in the results of their last agency, that often stems from strategies and expectations that aren’t in line with modern PR for earned media. If brands understood more about modern PR, they’d be able to implement better strategies or hire teams to deliver the results they want.”
Other industry media outlets who have asked Bill Byrne for his take on modern public relations include Muck Rack and Bulldog Reporter.
Remedy PR’s partner experience in the public relations industry spans an enviable list of globally known brands, including leaders and upstarts in the worlds of active-outdoor lifestyles (snowboarding, yoga, surfing, hiking, etc.), consumer tech, craft beer and spirits, as well as finance.
Remedy PR was founded as the antidote for brands disappointed by public relations firms that over-promised and underdelivered. Based in San Diego, Remedy’s decentralized model implemented more than ten years ago, brings top talent and expert public relations professionals to drive media coverage for its clients. Unlike the traditional “training agency” model, media specialists Remedy PR’s account teams average 10-15 years of experience before joining Remedy, and often much more. By forgoing the traditional agency doors and cost structure, Remedy can recruit a higher caliber of associate at a rate similar, or less than traditional agencies.
