Gov. Wolf: Commonwealth Continues to Expand Access to Health Care through New Qualifying Event for Low-Income Pennsylvanians

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania’s state-based health insurance marketplace, known as Pennie, has added a new qualifying life event to allow low-income Pennsylvanians the ability to enroll in health insurance throughout the year.

“Since taking office, a top priority of mine has been to expand access to quality, affordable health insurance to all Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “I strongly believe that access to health care is a fundamental right, but it’s also good for Pennsylvania’s economy. This additional qualifying event will make health insurance accessible to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens, providing them the security of knowing they can receive medical care without the astronomical costs associated with seeking care without health insurance.

Additionally, most Pennie customers are eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay for their health insurance. I urge all uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit pennie.com to access the health care they deserve.”

This new qualifying life event will allow Pennsylvanians with an annual household income equal to or below 150% of the federal poverty level to shop and enroll in health insurance through Pennie. Financial assistance is also available for Pennsylvanians, as nearly 90 percent of the almost 375,000 Pennie customers receive. The average financial assistance is $500 per month. Pennsylvanians enrolling during 2022 can also benefit from the increased subsidies provided by the American Rescue Plan, which has changed the affordability of health coverage across the nation.

Household / Family Size Annual Income Single $19,320 2-person $26,130 3-person $32,940 4-person $39,750

“One of Pennie’s overarching goals is to reduce barriers and inequities experienced by vulnerable populations,” said Pennie’s Executive Director Zachary Sherman. “This new opportunity, making it easier for low-income Pennsylvanians to stay and get covered, is a step in the right direction. Thanks to initiatives like these and the savings from the American Rescue Plan, coverage through Pennie has never been more within reach for so many Pennsylvanians. If you or your family just missed the limit to qualify for Medical Assistance, come to pennie.com and enroll in health coverage today.”

To receive this new qualifying life event through Pennie, new customers will need to visit pennie.com, click “Get Covered” and submit an application. If the customer meets the income qualifications, a Special Enrollment Period will automatically open. Once the Special Enrollment Period opens, the customer will have 60-days to shop and enroll in a health care plan through Pennie.

Currently, this opportunity is only available for those currently not receiving health coverage through Pennie. Beginning June 2022, existing Pennie customers whose income is lower than or equal to the 150% federal poverty level can update their application and change their current plan using this qualifying life event.

Pennsylvanians interested in shopping for and applying for health coverage through Pennie can visit pennie.com or call Pennie Customer Service team at 1-844-844-8040. Pennie also provides personalized, unbiased support and expertise available to those looking for a bit more assistance. To contact Pennie’s local support, customers can visit pennie.com/connect. Pennie Customer Service is open weekdays from 8 am – 6 pm.