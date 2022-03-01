THE FOLDED FLAG FOUNDATION NOW ACCEPTING SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a national non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of America’s fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education is now accepting scholarship applications as of March 1, 2022, for the 2022-2023 school year.
The scholarship and grant opportunities offered by The Folded Flag Foundation include:
• Educational scholarships for Gold Star children in K-12 to cover the cost of private school tuition and fees, tutoring, after-school programs, summer camps and/or other related educational expenses
• Educational scholarships for Gold Star spouses and/or children to cover the cost of college, trade school or graduate school, including the cost of tuition and fees, books, computers, living expenses, tutoring, test preparation services and/or career preparation expenses
The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 by Bill Foley, renowned businessman and owner of the NHL Vegas Golden Knights, to supplement the current death benefits paid to families of fallen service members. For the 2022-23 school year, The Folded Flag Foundation awarded more than $3 million to more than 675 recipients from across the nation, bringing the total grants awarded to date to nearly $10 million.
To qualify to The Folded Flag Foundation’s scholarship program, applicants must be the spouse to child (aged 5-26) of U.S. military or government personnel who lost his or her life as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat or stateside operations.
The application period runs from March 1 – May 15, 2022, with scholarships awarded to those selected in time for the fall school semester enrollment period. Applicants will be notified by July 15 as to the status of their application. Individuals applying for summer school or summer program scholarships must submit their application by April 16. More information regarding scholarship applications, including requirements and needed documentation can be found on Folded Flag’s website.
This year, The Folded Flag Foundation is also introducing the General Montgomery (Monty) C. Meigs Scholarship awarding a $10,000 scholarship to one student. General Meigs graduated from West Point Military Academy in 1967 and went on to be an extraordinary leader who was respected and admired. General Meigs served on The Folded Flag Foundation’s Board of Trustees from 2014-2021.
The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to donate to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.
