INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY, MARCH 8: CELEBRATORY DINNERS NATIONWIDE BY OVER 600 “LET’S TALK WOMXN” RESTAURATEURS

Let's Talk Womxn www.LetsTalkWomxn.com chapters throughout the country are hosting International Women's Day Collaborative Feasts on March 8, 2022.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Let’s Talk Womxn www.LetsTalkWomxn.com chapters throughout the country are hosting Let's Talk & Celebrate: International Women’s Day Collaborative Feasts on March 8, 2022.

Twelve Let’s Talk Womxn groups in twelve cities host both in-person and takeout gourmet feasts for 100 to 600 guests with panels of Let's Talk Womxn restaurateurs, cocktails, DJs, dancing, and more. Each city celebration has a different format. Celebrate each city’s restaurants, its women owners and employers, dine together and meet all the female restaurateurs and entrepreneurs. Dinners are in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta (3/7), Phoenix, Philadelphia (3/28), Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky/Lexington, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee. Reservations are on www.LetsTalkWomxn.com.

Let's Talk Womxn is an action-led movement of over 600 women restaurateurs founded in mid-2020. It is now in 13 cities, across women entrepreneurs in food and drink, and nourished by co-hosts of women restaurateurs in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee. See the intrepid city co-hosts and the unconventional credo on www.LetsTalkWomxn.com. Everything Let's Talk Womxn does is out-hide by women owners to boost each other, combine strength, collaborate, and generate visibility as peers. They have spoken across sectors, countries, and corporations to share this unique "collaboration by competitors" model for women's empowerment applicable to entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. Because it deliberately has no bureaucracy or overheads, all support and revenue flow directly to its women business owners.

Let’s Talk Womxn is grateful for the national championship of Sysco, national advocate backing of the International Food Manufacturers Association, national support of Toast and Ulta Beauty, and city allyship of Middleby. Additionally thankful for the unstinting help of Destinations International and its City Visitor & Convention Bureaus, including Choose Chicago. Let's Talk Womxn was lauded in the Top 50 Power List NRN within months of inception and received national television coverage on the Today Show, Good Morning America, WGN NewsNation, and more.

See the full list of Let's Talk Womxn participating cities, locations, and women involved at www.LetsTalkWomxn.com.

