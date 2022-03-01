Submit Release
TWRA, NWTF To Offer Introduction to Turkey Hunting Class

MORRISTOWN, Tenn.---The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Three Rivers Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering an Introduction to Turkey Hunting Class at the TWRA Region IV office in Morristown on Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. until noon.   

The course will equip attendees with knowledge and skills to help them harvest a bearded turkey. Topics to be covered include turkey history, identification, basic biology, scouting, locating gobblers, gear, strategies, calling, and more.  Attendees will also get the opportunity to learn and practice calling with experienced turkey hunters.  Following the classroom session, participants are invited to pattern their shotguns at the Morristown Trap Range across the highway from the TWRA office.   

The TWRA office is located at: 

            3030 Wildlife Way 

            Morristown, TN 37890 

To register, visit: http://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=43294 For more information, contact Outreach and Communications Coordinator Matt Cameron at (423) 522-2473 or Matthew.Cameron@tn.gov

---TWRA--- 

