Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,772 in the last 365 days.

Blackhawk Floors Now Offering Reclaimed Wood Flooring Installation Service in Phoenix, AZ

One of Phoenix's best hardwood flooring companies has expanded its services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. today announced that it is now offering reclaimed wood flooring installation services in Phoenix.

Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors, a company that has completed more than 2,700 hardwood flooring projects, said people’s homes are, in many ways, a reflection of who they are.

However, a lot of Phoenix homes, according to Elquest, default to a trusted standard: drywall paneling coated with neutral paint in soft colors.

“This subdued and subtle look doesn’t appeal to everyone,” Elquest said before adding, “If you favor rustic, vintage wood, and value-reducing waste, your Arizona home can gain a unique character with reclaimed wood flooring in Phoenix.”

Regarding the reasons why individuals should consider utilizing Blackhawk Floors reclaimed wood, Elquest stressed that it's customized to the individual's liking, is high quality, and has unmatched durability.

“Reclaimed wood flooring in Arizona is made from wood appropriated from sources where it was used in construction that have since been demolished,” said Elquest. “Reclaimed wood flooring in Phoenix is selected, retreated, and customized to your liking. Reclaimed wood adds style and prestige to your home in a way that laminate flooring just can’t.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

Blackhawk Floors is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest said Blackhawk Floors' in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/about and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

###

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd
Suite 150
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
United States

Jason Elquest
Blackhawk Floors, Inc.
+1 480-595-9554
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Blackhawk Floors Now Offering Reclaimed Wood Flooring Installation Service in Phoenix, AZ

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.