Blackhawk Floors Now Offering Reclaimed Wood Flooring Installation Service in Phoenix, AZ

One of Phoenix's best hardwood flooring companies has expanded its services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. today announced that it is now offering reclaimed wood flooring installation services in Phoenix.

Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors, a company that has completed more than 2,700 hardwood flooring projects, said people’s homes are, in many ways, a reflection of who they are.

However, a lot of Phoenix homes, according to Elquest, default to a trusted standard: drywall paneling coated with neutral paint in soft colors.

“This subdued and subtle look doesn’t appeal to everyone,” Elquest said before adding, “If you favor rustic, vintage wood, and value-reducing waste, your Arizona home can gain a unique character with reclaimed wood flooring in Phoenix.”

Regarding the reasons why individuals should consider utilizing Blackhawk Floors reclaimed wood, Elquest stressed that it's customized to the individual's liking, is high quality, and has unmatched durability.

“Reclaimed wood flooring in Arizona is made from wood appropriated from sources where it was used in construction that have since been demolished,” said Elquest. “Reclaimed wood flooring in Phoenix is selected, retreated, and customized to your liking. Reclaimed wood adds style and prestige to your home in a way that laminate flooring just can’t.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

Blackhawk Floors is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest said Blackhawk Floors' in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

