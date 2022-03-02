Dr. Clifford Morris Encourages Everyone to Follow the Blue Zone Lifestyle Model to Reverse Chronic Disease

Dr. Clifford Morris with display of empty bottles of medicine that patients no longer need. Dr. Clifford Morris stands by the doorway to the exercise room. Jhon Castillo, RPVI, RDCS, director of accredited Ultrasound & Vascular Lab

Dr. Clifford Morris gives his patients a prescription for a plant-based diet and exercise to help them eliminate the use of drugs for their chronic conditions.

When we treat somebody with a whole bunch of pills, we just treat the symptoms, not the cause.” — Dr. Clifford Morris