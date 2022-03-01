Melco, A Leader In Embroidery Equipment and Software, Kicks Off 50th Anniversary

The Trusted Partner For Entrepreneurs And Fortune 500 Companies Around The World Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melco International, LLC (Melco) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1972. For half a century, Melco has been the trusted partner for entrepreneurs needing apparel decoration solutions. Join Melco as it celebrates with a unique look at the company's history and what makes up Melco's DNA as explained by customers.

These past five decades have been a testament to Melco’s foundational vision of being a pioneer in the computerized embroidery digitizing and equipment market. The company has carried that vision forward and today is able to offer complete apparel decorating solutions with some of the industry’s most advanced embroidery software and equipment.

Melco was formed by two visionaries with the idea to leverage computers in embroidery digitizing and automation in 1972. Randal Melton and William Childs launched the first computerized digitizing system that dramatically accelerated converting art to embroidery in 1973. Only a few years later in 1980, Melco's first embroidery machine, the Star1, integrated computation and automation into the commercial embroidery workflow.

In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Melco released the EDS/Epicor system – an advanced hardware and software system for Melco machines that furthered digitizing efficiency and embroidery job automation. This system was the precursor to what is now called DesignShop, Melco's digitizing software. In 1997, the EMT10 embroidery machine debuted. Available in single, four-head and 12-head configurations, this 10-needle machine was capable of up to 1000 stitches per minute and featured state-of-the-art ethernet networking and advanced computer control and integration.

As software technology progressed, so did Melco’s innovations in equipment design to best utilize this advancement. In 2002, Melco once again changed embroidery forever with the AMAYA, the first-ever Melco Modular Embroidery System. This groundbreaking new embroidery platform could run at 1500 stitches per minute and introduced game-changing innovations. One novelty was Melco's patented Acti-Feed™ thread tensioning that removed the manual adjustment of thread tension on the machine allowing for more consistent embroidery. Another was the industry's first modular system which allowed up to 30 embroidery heads to be networked together and managed as a single, multi-head machine while still being individually addressable.

"Through the past five decades, Melco has pursued a level of excellence expected by their customers, providing apparel decorating solutions that help maximize customers' productivity," said Dale Sanders, CEO, Melco. "The company’s success and ability to achieve the advancements that it has is primarily due to the passionate and knowledgeable team. From Melco’s expert sales engineers guiding customers through planning the optimal production setup to the applications team continuously innovating techniques to make sure customers get the most out of their Melco products, the employees make Melco more than an equipment and software provider – Melco is a partner to those it serves in creating a successful business."

Celebrating 50 Years of Memories

In commemoration of the past 50 years of helping clients achieve success in their businesses, Melco is encouraging customers to share their Melco story or to start a story of their own. Join the celebration here or by posting to social media using #Melco50. Sharing personal stories on how Melco has shaped or changed a business will count towards an entry into all current and future contests as well as provide the opportunity for a customer’s business to be highlighted on Melco's social media.

To celebrate Melco’s incredible customer base, the company will be hosting special online offers throughout the year as well as some special surprises. Sign up online to start receiving the latest updates to ensure no promotions are missed!

About Melco International, LLC

Melco International, LLC. is an embroidery technology and direct sales organization, focused on the development of hi-tech commercial embroidery machines and software. Founded in 1972, Melco was one of the first to develop computerized embroidery technology. With customers ranging from Fortune 500 apparel manufacturers to small independent businesses, Melco’s machines are sold to entrepreneurs, businesses, enterprises, and embroidery production facilities of all types, all over the world. While based in the United States and headquartered just north of Denver, Colorado, Melco is also an international organization with distribution and training centers in dozens of countries.

