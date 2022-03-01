HealthBanks Makes Immune Cell Banking and Cancer Risk Management Program Available to Employers

HealthBanks makes a breakthrough program available to employers.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. (“HealthBanks” or the “Company”), a premium U.S. stem cell and immune cell bank headquartered in Irvine, CA, today announced that it is making its immune cell banking and cancer risk management program available to employers.

HealthBanks and its affiliated companies have been at the forefront of innovative technologies as pioneers in the cell banking industry. In 2008, HealthBanks was the first cord blood bank in the world to introduce cord tissue banking which is now a common service adopted by all cord blood banks worldwide. In 2021, Healthbanks launched $19.99/month cord blood banking, making cord blood banking truly affordable to every family.

Why is Healthbanks’ immune cell banking and cancer risk management program relevant to employees and employers? According to statistics noted in a Forbes Magazine article, American men have a 1 in 2 chance of developing cancer and women have a 1 in 3 chance.

Treatment alone, the article noted, can account for:

• 12% of an employers’ total costs for medical in the U.S.

• Nearly six weeks of lost work time per year per patient, in one study.

• A number of cancer survivors not returning to work after treatment ends.

Traditional cancer insurance has been around for a long time and offered to employees as a voluntary benefit. The Forbes Magazine article points out that most programs are centered around providing cash benefits to employees who have a confirmed diagnosis of cancer and not about employees managing their risk and potential to fight diseases in the future.

An adult immune cell banking program paired with cancer genetic testing and a risk management program has the potential to help both employees and employers.

In 2020, HealthBanks was the first in the world to introduce GMP-compliant banking service of adult immune cells which can be utilized in future applications for CAR-T cell therapy and other immunotherapies for cancer. Healthbanks continues to make great strides in the fast-growing cell banking industry as the first and only cell bank to offer comprehensive banking services of newborn’s cord blood, cord tissue, cord tissue-derived Mesenchymal stem cells and adult immune cells in the U.S.

For further details regarding HealthBanks’ comprehensive cell banking services, visit healthbanks.us/company and https://healthbanks.us/blogs/.

###

About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the most comprehensive stem cell and immune cell networks in the world and offers services globally through itself and its affiliated companies located in the United States and other regions of the world. HealthBanks is accredited by the U.S. FDA, AABB, CLIA, and ISO. HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. was originally founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells and other cell-based therapies will be the next pillar in medicine and transform the future of health. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit: http://www.healthbanks.us/.



Company Contact:

Gloria Chen

949-379-5248

ir@healthbanks.us

Media Contact:

Meg Prejzner, Hackett Brand Consulting

773-879-4787

meg@hackettbrand.com