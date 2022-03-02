Cynthia Adams-McGrath becomes an International #1 Bestselling Author for her contribution to Wellness for Winners
Cynthia Adams-McGrath shares her personal story of overcoming adversity and achieving success by providing her recipe for living a fulfilled life.
It was time for me to allow myself grace, yet again, because I deserve LOVE.”CAMBRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Takers Publishing is pleased to announce that on February 15, 2022, their most recent book, Wellness for Winners, launched with huge success. This is a compilation of expert advice on how to achieve success and wellness in all areas of life. The book includes a chapter by featured author, Cynthia Adams-McGrath. As a featured author, she shares her personal story of overcoming adversity and achieving success by providing her recipe for living a fulfilled life. Look for her chapter titled “Recipe for a Fulfilled Life: A Grateful Heart With a Side of Grace” where she discusses how gratitude can be the key ingredient in living with purpose.
— Cynthia Adams-McGrath
Cynthia lives with her family in Cambridge, Maryland. Her son David has Cerebral Palsy and is the light of her life. Through Cynthia's experiences of raising him, she learned that it isn't just about living without problems but how you handle them that determines your success--her story reflects this truth so well! When Cynthia asked her son David if he wanted to hear the chapter she had written, she knew that it would be an emotional read. David knew she had written the chapter about their journey together. After she read it, David had a serious look on his face and said "You have given up so much for me!" Then he added, "I never would have made it through all this without you, mom!" Cynthia knew she would have done it all over again and would not have changed a thing. She continues to follow her recipe to a fulfilled life with a grateful heart.
I was grateful I knew what I was dealing with so I could formulate a plan. After everybody was settled in bed that night, I got on my knees and prayed to the Lord. I prayed for his help and guidance then thanked him for giving David to me even with all the challenges that would lay ahead.” Cynthia Adams-McGrath, excerpt from Wellness for Winners.
Wellness for Winners is a compilation of expert advice from some of the world's most inspirational people. If you're looking to achieve wellness and success in all areas of your life, this is the book for you! You will read uplifting stories of 30 women and men who share their personal journeys of how they turned their challenges into wins. After being faced with challenge after challenge, they have created more success, happiness, and wellness. Each journey is unique and is intended to encourage you to reach your goals. Action Takers Publishing is honored to have Cynthia Adams-McGrath as one of the contributing authors in this book. Wellness for Winners is available in both paperback and Kindle format at all major online bookstore resellers. Get your copy of Wellness for Winners at www.wellnessforwinners.com.
You can connect with Cynthia by email: mcgrath.cam57@gmail.com
Cynthia Adams-McGrath
mcgrath.cam57@gmail.com
Author, Poetess, Caregiver