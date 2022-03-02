Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Offers Legal Help to Disabled Employees Denied Reasonable Accommodation in LA

One of California's top employment law firms offers legal representation to disabled employees in the Los Angeles area.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. announced today that the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. provides representation to disabled employees who have been denied reasonable accommodation by their employers in the Los Angeles area.

"Federal and State laws protect qualified employees who have disabilities and prohibit employers from discriminating against or treating their employees differently due to their disabilities," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.

"When an employee has a “qualified disability,” the Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Employment and Housing Act require the employer to provide a reasonable accommodation," added Akopyan and explained, “This means that the employer has to make reasonable accommodation for the known disabilities employees to enable them to perform a position’s essential functions unless doing so would produce undue hardship to the employer’s operations.”

In California, disabled employees have even greater protections because of the Fair Employment and Housing Act, which applies to smaller employers and applies even to certain temporary physical or mental conditions.

"If you feel your employer didn’t provide you reasonable accommodation, contact the Akopyan Law Firm today. We offer complimentary case evaluations to folks who feel that they have been wronged by their employers," said Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2020 and 2021 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

