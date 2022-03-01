Circle Announces New Addition to Lead Client Metaverse Strategy

Submit Release
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle, a leading omnichannel marketing agency with headquarters in Las Vegas, has just appointed Lisa “Li” Jackson to lead its metaverse strategy. “It’s evident that this is the next generation of digital experience and Li’s expertise will help our clients stay at the forefront,” said Shawn Garrity, CEO of Circle.

In addition to her partnership with Circle, Li is an entrepreneur in her own right, founding a beverage brand, sustainable fashion incubator and a trade-show specific digital media portal among her many successes. “I think like an owner, so I’m focused on smart investments that will deliver in multiples, which is exactly what we’re starting to see in the metaverse,” said Li.

While Li’s initial focus will be in familiar territory, collaborating with some of Circle’s B2B clients participating in the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), she is most excited about working with consumer-focused brands, extending their impact into this hybrid reality. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to work with fashion and entertainment brands in this new frontier of experiential marketing and I’m excited about the collaboration with Circle to help brands evolve in this space,” according to Li.

Lisa Jackson is also a consultant for start-ups following an impressive career in sales, marketing, fashion, and event production. She was recently celebrated in the “Dynamic Women” issue of Modern Luxury’s Vegas magazine, honored in the “Women of Wonder,” issue of Deluxe Version magazine and received special congressional recognition for inspiring women leaders in Nevada.

