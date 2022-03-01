Trustpoint Announces New President for Translate.One

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trustpoint.One, a leading litigation support provider in the U.S., today officially announced that Peter Smith will be the new President of its translations division, Translate.One. Smith, who has over 25 years’ experience in the translation industry, will bring his industry knowledge to help accelerate Translate.One’s presence in the translation industry.

Mark Hawn, CEO of Trustpoint.One stated, “we are excited to announce Peter Smith as our new President of Translate.One. Peter’s global experience in leading sales and multifaceted operations teams to support the complex needs of our international clients will serve our commitment to growth and client satisfaction.”

“I am pleased to be joining Translate.One at such an energizing time for the company. Not only have they experienced impressive growth, but with advanced plans for significant new offerings, the company is headed for a great future,” stated Smith.

Smith has been CEO or President of five language services, consulting and technology organizations, including being CEO at SDL Language Services and Consulting Group.

Smith added “Our strong combination of experienced people, investments in technology, and our responsiveness to client needs enables us to offer one solution for all their language requirements.”

Translate.One, as part of Trustpoint, benefits from its relationship with its parent company with regard to such critical areas as information security. Trustpoint is ISO 27001:2013 Certified, SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPAA compliant. Translate.One is also ISO 9001:2015 Certified and these certifications and processes are of the utmost importance when translating sensitive client information.

About Translate.One

Translate.One, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offers comprehensive translation solutions for global corporations. Known for quality, on-time delivery, and responsiveness, they have established client relationships that span over 30 years. www.translate.one.

About Trustpoint.One

Trustpoint.One, the largest privately held discovery services provider in the U.S., offers integrated legal solutions for leading law firms and corporations worldwide, including eDiscovery, Managed Review, Depositions, and Court Reporting Solutions, Translations, Legal Staffing and IT Staffing Solutions. www.trustpoint.one.