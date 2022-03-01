SiteOwl Rolls Out New Referral Bonus Program to Reward Existing Users
SiteOwl, an award-winning technology company known for its lifecycle management platform, announces the nationwide launch of its 2022 Referral Bonus Program.
Beginning today and running through June 2022, SiteOwl's Referral Bonus Program will reward existing SiteOwl users who refer or recommend a system integration company directly to SiteOwl.
To participate, existing SiteOwl users must complete the online referral form available directly from SiteOwl’s website. For each referral that results in a discovery call between the referred integration company and SiteOwl, the referring client will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. If a referred account signs an annual contract with SiteOwl, the referring user’s company receives a one month credit to their account upon renewal and the new customer will receive their first month of SiteOwl free with their 12 month annual contract.
“We are excited to launch SiteOwl’s referral program as a way to reward customers for doing something many of them are already doing, which is sharing with other systems integrators how SiteOwl has helped their business,” says SiteOwl CEO Joseph Ndesandjo. “Our hope with this referral program is to introduce SiteOwl to as many integrators as possible and create a continuous growth cycle based on referred clients becoming referring clients.”
In order to be eligible to participate in the Referral Bonus Program, the referring organization must have an account in good-standing. Eligible new referrals are those who have not held previous discovery calls or demo meetings with SiteOwl. Additional terms and conditions apply.
