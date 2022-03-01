Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,763 in the last 365 days.

SiteOwl Rolls Out New Referral Bonus Program to Reward Existing Users

SiteOwl - Security Integration Simplified

SiteOwl - Security Integration Simplified

SiteOwl, an award-winning technology company known for its lifecycle management platform, announces the nationwide launch of its 2022 Referral Bonus Program.

Our hope with this referral program is to introduce SiteOwl to as many integrators as possible and create a continuous growth cycle.”
— Joseph Ndesandjo
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteOwl, an award-winning technology company known for their lifecycle management platform, announced today the nationwide launch of their 2022 Referral Bonus Program. Beginning today and running through June 2022, SiteOwl’s Referral Bonus Program will reward existing SiteOwl users who refer or recommend a system integration company directly to SiteOwl.

To participate, existing SiteOwl users must complete the online referral form available directly from SiteOwl’s website. For each referral that results in a discovery call between the referred integration company and SiteOwl, the referring client will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. If a referred account signs an annual contract with SiteOwl, the referring user’s company receives a one month credit to their account upon renewal and the new customer will receive their first month of SiteOwl free with their 12 month annual contract.

“We are excited to launch SiteOwl’s referral program as a way to reward customers for doing something many of them are already doing, which is sharing with other systems integrators how SiteOwl has helped their business,” says SiteOwl CEO Joseph Ndesandjo. “Our hope with this referral program is to introduce SiteOwl to as many integrators as possible and create a continuous growth cycle based on referred clients becoming referring clients.”

In order to be eligible to participate in the Referral Bonus Program, the referring organization must have an account in good-standing. Eligible new referrals are those who have not held previous discovery calls or demo meetings with SiteOwl. Additional terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit www.getsiteowl.com

Su Subburaj
SiteOwl
+1 888-748-3695
su@site-owl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

SiteOwl Rolls Out New Referral Bonus Program to Reward Existing Users

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.