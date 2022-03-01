Emerald Construction Announces Rebrand
Emerald Construction Announces Rebrand to Neucor Construction. New name. Same team. Our company motto: Precision, Quality and Progress
Neucor is our original core with new advanced means and methods that spark a vision for efficiency and progress as a catalyst”HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Construction a general contractor in business since 2010, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. They are currently introducing Neucor Construction as its new re-branded name and registered DBA for Emerald Construction.
— Ramiro Gamez, CEO
Established in 1996, Emerald Construction evolved from its shell and core division Emerald Masonry. This was due to their success and demand from clients to deliver complete construction services in the same professional capacity. Our new name and brand will merge Emerald’s company values, project portfolio and company history with Neucor’s core vision of precision, quality and progress.
Ramiro Gamez, CEO & Owner “Neucor is our original core with new advanced means and methods that spark a vision for efficiency and progress as a catalyst“.
We reflect on our past presence in the marketplace and it has been an honor to serve our community while building some truly iconic projects in South Florida. We are ready to take our company to the next level and serve our clients with the Neucor method.
Visit www.neucorconstruction.com to explore the new website, brand, and team.
About Neucor Construction
Neucor is niche market service provider to clients who put their trust in its company motto: Precision, Quality and Progress. We strive to deliver projects that meet budget and performance objectives while reshaping the future of the construction industry. Alongside Denise A. Castro, VP of Development & Principal and Chad Mulligan, Vice President of Operations – together, they strive to push the envelope further and showcase the capabilities of the Neucor team.
