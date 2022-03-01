Brain Injury Awareness Month: New York Law Firm Launches “Brain Injury Facts” Hub
The sheer scale of the brain injury problem in America is just not getting the attention it requires and deserves.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark the beginning of Brain Injury Awareness month this March, New York brain injury lawyers, De Caro & Kaplen, LLP have launched a new hub page which highlights the alarming prevalence of brain injury in the United States.
The focal-point, titled “Brain Injury: Understanding America’s Invisible Epidemic”, includes up-to-date facts and statistics on brain injury, and a series of short videos which highlight the experiences of brain injury survivors, their families, and loved ones.
According to Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm and the Chairwoman of The Brain Injury Association of America, the scale of America’s “brain injury epidemic” is unrecognized, serious, and urgent, “Brain injury is often referred to as an invisible injury, as many common symptoms are not obvious to an outside observer. But we believe it should better be considered an invisible epidemic, because the sheer scale of the brain injury problem in America is just not getting the attention it requires and deserves. With at least 1 in 60 Americans currently living with a lifetime disability caused by brain injury, and (statistically) 1 American sustaining a TBI every 9 seconds - brain injury is a serious and urgent public health emergency.”
Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm, three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, and professorial lecturer at law, teaching a course in brain injury law at the George Washington University Law School, hopes that the firm’s new page will help to highlight the scale of the problem, and the challenges faced by brain injury survivors:
“It can be difficult to get the facts about brain injury. And with that in mind, we have tried to make our new hub comprehensive, but also to keep it as simple to understand and digest as possible. We want visitors to the page to understand the scale of the problem, the millions of American lives turned upside down by brain injury, and through our video series — which is included on the page — to communicate the huge challenges brain injury survivors, their families, and loved ones face in their daily lives,” said Kaplen.
The firm’s announcement of their brain injury facts hub coincides with the first day of Brain Injury Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign. The Brain Injury Association of America designates this month as “a time to acknowledge and support the millions of Americans impacted by brain injury”. This year’s survivor-focused campaign “More Than My Brain Injury", aims to destigmatize the injury, highlighting the diversity of the population and empowering survivors.
De Caro & Kaplen’s brain injury facts hub is available to view on their website at https://brainlaw.com/tbi-facts/.
