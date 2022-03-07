Submit Release
Nehha Rajpal announces the release of million dollar Shiva NFT "The Eternals of Shiva" on occassion of Mahashivratri

A NFT audio visual digital art composed and sung by Nehha Rajpal has been released on the NFT.Wazirx.org platform depicting lord Shiva controlling the universe

The Eternals of Shiva” depicts Shiva as a creator & destroyer, and has power of all 5 elements of universe in his hands & we are in a small meta verse😇🙏🏻 Om Namah Shivay”
— Nehha Rajpal
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playback singer Nehha Rajpal announces the release of a million dollar Shiva NFT "The Eternals of Shiva" on the occassion of Mahashivratri

Mumbai, India, 01/Mar/2022 - Saregamapa winner, Indian Playback singer and anchor Neha Rajpal launches a new NFT dedicated to Lord Shiva on the occassion of Mahashivratri. The NFT (Non Fungible Token) is a audio visual digital art composed and sung by Nehha and released on the NFT.Wazirx.org platform and priced at 3000BNB or 1.2 million dollars. The NFT shows lord Shiva controlling through puppet strings stone age man, present meteverse human and the future robotic human android on the chants of Om Namah Shivay. The concept is to show life created and destroyed by Shiva controlling all life and all five elements in past present and future in an eternal loop.

This Shiva NFT is arguably the most expensive listed digital art on Indian NFT platform. Nehha has earlier successfully sold several NFTs in her niche devotional genre which got resold at higher price by the NFT collectors.

Uniqueness of this NFT launch is that entire intellectual property rights (IPR) of the art including song, visual along with raw data files and unmixed tracks will be transferred to the NFT collector who can further exploit the NFT as deemed fit. Few examples of such IPR transfer is distribution on music platforms, using visuals for merchandise Tshirts, use in television series, jingles etc and earnings from it.


NFT collectors can head to http://bit.ly/bestshivanft or on http://nft.wazirx.org platform to buy the NFT and can be a great collection for an ardent Shiva devotee.

“The Eternals of Shiva” depicts Shiva as a creator & destroyer, and has power of all 5 elements of universe in his hands & we are in a small meta verse😇🙏🏻 Om Namah Shivay" - Nehha Rajpal, Author of the Shiva NFT

Nehha Rajpal is a Saregamapa winner, Playback singer and has been a anchor and judge of Marathi launguage reality shows. Her NFT on Ganesh Mantra was the first devotional NFT sold on NFT platform of WazirX in India and was sold in record time.


Contact Information:
email: contact@neharajpal.com
twitter: @neharajpalmusic

Nehha Rajpal
Neha Rajpal
contact@neharajpal.com
