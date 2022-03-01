ananné opens first flagship store in Taiwan
It is important to us not only to offer our active ingredient cosmetics for sale in the new flagship store, but also to make it possible to experience them through the treatments on offer.”ERLENBACH ZH, ZüRICH, SCHWEIZ, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swiss cosmetics brand ananné is opening its first flagship store in the BELLAVITA luxury shopping center in the Taiwanese capital Taipei.
— Urs Pohlman, MD PhD
The entire product range of premium active cosmetics is offered on 70 square meters. In addition, the store has two treatment booths where the special ananné treatments are performed by experienced cosmeticians.
The design of the store reflects the philosophy of the brand as well as its origin: red elements are reminiscent of the red of the Swiss flag; with rose gold, white and brown, the colors of the corporate design are taken up; natural stone stands for the purity of the natural active ingredient cosmetics.
The BELLAVITA shopping center, which opened in 2009, is one of the top luxury shopping centers in Asia. It houses numerous luxury brands from the United States, Japan and Europe. It shows a high affinity to European brands in particular. Thus, the striking facade as well as the entire design of the luxury temple were influenced by European fashion capitals.
"The demand for cosmetics with natural ingredients has increased worldwide and especially in Asia. Taiwan itself has some interesting natural cosmetics brands to offer, which once again shows the attention for natural facial care in the country. This is especially true for the premium segment, which we cover with ananné, as a smart luxury brand," says ananné founder Prof. Urs Pohlman, MD. And further: "It is important to us not only to offer our active ingredient cosmetics for sale in the new flagship store, but also to make it possible to experience them through the treatments on offer."
