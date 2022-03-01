Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,830 in the last 365 days.

ananné opens first flagship store in Taiwan

ananné flagshipstore Taiwan

ananné Store in Taiwan

ananné premium natural skin care is opening its first flagship store

It is important to us not only to offer our active ingredient cosmetics for sale in the new flagship store, but also to make it possible to experience them through the treatments on offer.”
— Urs Pohlman, MD PhD
ERLENBACH ZH, ZüRICH, SCHWEIZ, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swiss cosmetics brand ananné is opening its first flagship store in the BELLAVITA luxury shopping center in the Taiwanese capital Taipei.

The entire product range of premium active cosmetics is offered on 70 square meters. In addition, the store has two treatment booths where the special ananné treatments are performed by experienced cosmeticians.

The design of the store reflects the philosophy of the brand as well as its origin: red elements are reminiscent of the red of the Swiss flag; with rose gold, white and brown, the colors of the corporate design are taken up; natural stone stands for the purity of the natural active ingredient cosmetics.

The BELLAVITA shopping center, which opened in 2009, is one of the top luxury shopping centers in Asia. It houses numerous luxury brands from the United States, Japan and Europe. It shows a high affinity to European brands in particular. Thus, the striking facade as well as the entire design of the luxury temple were influenced by European fashion capitals.

"The demand for cosmetics with natural ingredients has increased worldwide and especially in Asia. Taiwan itself has some interesting natural cosmetics brands to offer, which once again shows the attention for natural facial care in the country. This is especially true for the premium segment, which we cover with ananné, as a smart luxury brand," says ananné founder Prof. Urs Pohlman, MD. And further: "It is important to us not only to offer our active ingredient cosmetics for sale in the new flagship store, but also to make it possible to experience them through the treatments on offer."

Silva Imken
ananné AG
presse@ananne.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

ananné opens first flagship store in Taiwan

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.