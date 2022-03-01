2 Tips to recognize safe security locks for a door
With many years of experience, in top quality products, Portes Alfinodoor guarantees high security and smooth, trouble-free, and long-term operation of any security door and security locks.”ATHINA, ATHENS, GREECE, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, home security has been an issue that concerns most people. Burglars are constantly finding new ways to break into house doors and have now found ways to manipulate security doors as well.
In particular, if the security door has been installed before 2010, it is time to upgrade it with a new technologically improved one. Lately, there has been an increase in lock infringement, with no substantial violation at the door.
Upgrading the security systems of a house saves from would-be burglars. New generation security locks are a pretty good choice.
There are several options in brands and prices in the market to choose the one that suits best and meets specific security needs. There is so much information to decide available on the Internet to decide what type of lock to install on a security door.
The safest locks for any residential or commercial building require knowledge about the ANSI rating system.
Locks with large keys, locks with special type keys, and security locks that have been installed before 2010 no longer offer any security. Burglars have found ways to open these locks in 2-5 minutes and completely silently. So, replacing the lock of a house is of major importance. Prefer new generation security locks.
1. Security locks with a plastic cylinder: Roller locks belong to the new generation security locks. Their operation is based on the existence of a robotic navel. The robotic navel operates mechanically with balls and timers, while its construction does not contain any springs. To open the door, the key commands the timers to rotate. This way, unlocking can be done with a single key.
The security keys for these doors are always delivered sealed to the owner. In case more than one key is needed for the security door, they can be created only by presenting the property card, which was received when buying the lock.
2. Security locks with steel cylinder: The safest locks use a steel cylinder. A steel cylinder, due to its material is more difficult to break.
Steel cylinder security locks may be more expensive, but they are much safer. They have a steel defender system that does not allow the cylinders to be broken or a hole to be drilled inside. In addition, they have a dual security system that blocks the fire and the navel in case of a system violation. This way, more security is achieved, as the door does not open in cases of violation of its mechanism.
In any case, remember that the lock alone cannot offer a complete shield of the house. Install a security door for a complete protection system in combination with the safest security lock, to have the maximum possible results.
The safest security locks are rated according to the ANSI system. The rating is divided into scales that indicate how durable or not the lock is in the impact. Thus, the safest locks are divided into:
Grade 1 locks are considered the safest locks in the market. A grade 1 lock has the highest impact resistance and can be a significant barrier to burglars.
Grade 2 locks may not be the safest locks one can choose from, but they can offer good protection in any home. In this category are mainly the most commercial locks.
Grade 3 locks can meet most needs. However, they are prone to burglary and may not be able to provide the security a homeowner is seeking for his home.
Nobody can be an expert on everything. This is the reason why most people choose to consult a specialist in security doors so that the appropriate product will be suggested according to special needs.
