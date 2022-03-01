14 ERP solutions to showcase at the Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event

Fourteen ERP solution providers have partnered with Lumenia Consulting and will showcase their products at the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ virtual event.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourteen ERP solution providers have partnered with Lumenia Consulting and will showcase their products at the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ virtual event taking place next week, 08-10 March. The 3 day event allows delegates to compare ERP providers and their products.The first 2 days will feature live ERP product demonstrations from the 14 ERP vendors. The vendors will showcase their software against pre-defined scripts covering Finance, Production, Projects, Procurement, Supply Chain, Sales and HR. On Day 3 Lumenia Consulting will present insights on successful ERP projects.Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Infor, IFS, Acumatica, Priority Software, Unit4, QAD, HansaWorld, Sage Intacct and FinancialForce.Over the three days, the ERP packed Agenda also includes other sessions, such as, ERP Vendor Feature Showcase Presentations and Vendor Sector Focused Presentations. These presentations will be focused on the Field Service Management, Food & Beverage, Distribution and Services sectors. Attendees can also hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on ‘Are you ERP Ready?’ and ‘Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects’.The penultimate session on day 2, which is always a highlight of the event is a panel discussion comprised of industry end users, all of whom have implemented ERP, talking about their experiences of ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’. Day 3 will also include a case study on the ‘Dr Martens global ERP rollout – the Importance of Training and Adoption’, a session not to be missed.The event is facilitated by independent ERP consultants, Lumenia Consulting. The delegate platform will provide all the information needed about the event and the software being presented, it will also provide contact details for the ERP vendors, to allow for interaction pre- and post-event.For further information on the event please visit the event website http://erpheadtohead.com

Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event, 08-10 March