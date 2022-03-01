Security doors and what to pay attention to
Alfino Door has been active in the field of security doors since 1985. Our specialized workshop has installed thousands of security doors in residential and commercial buildings in Athens, Greece.”ATHINA, ATHENS, GREECE, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid increase in crime is one of the signs of times. What is most wanted is the protection of a property and the loved ones. Choosing the right security door is one of the first moves homeowners follow to achieve this. Depending on installation and construction, the security doors are divided into three categories:
• Armored (Security)
• Internal
• Fire Safety (Fire Fighters)
A security door must not only look safe but also be, that is, make it difficult for someone to break it. A key element in choosing a reliable security door is the security itself. There are two most common types of shielding, single or double.
Single shield: Usually consists of a single piece (outer side of the door) and 1 to 3 ribs (inner side of the door).
Double shielding: It also has a one-piece boat (outside side of the door) 3 or more ribs inside, thermal insulation (necessary for energy-efficient spaces), sound insulation, and finally inside the door a one-piece metal sheet.
An additional element, which is crucial for the purchase of the security door is its main differentiating element from a simple interior door. The type and quality of the steel sheet inside. Important parameters are quality and thickness. The best quality sheet metal for the construction of an armored security door has a galvanized sheet plate, which does not rust (this type of sheet metal is used in the automotive industry).
The thickness of the sheet varies from 0.5 -1.5mm. The most common and which meets all safety and durability standards is the 1mm. Smaller thickness poses significant durability and safety problems in a burglary attempt.
In addition, the metal case is essentially the security door support. Important factors are the thickness, the configuration, and the painting of the case. The correct sheet thickness of a case is 2mm, smaller thickness e.g., 1.25mm does not offer the required support and durability.
The case profile must be designed to provide maximum resistance to attempted door breakage. Finally, the painting of the metal case should be done with electrostatic painting, offering resistance to time and weather conditions.
However, this alone is not enough, an appropriate security lock is equally essential. No matter how durable a door is, it does not matter at all if someone can open its lock easily.
A vital element for a security door is of course its lock. Pay attention to the security lock. If the door has a lock with a safe key type, then the security is zero! Safety locks with a security key are easily broken.
Choose a lock with a small key. To some extent, it would be good to further increase security by adding a defender and a catapult system. The defender is placed in front of the security lock and increases the degree of difficulty in a possible burglary. With the catapult system, when the door is locked and the would-be burglar manages to break the navel of the lock and remove it completely, then automatically, the special mechanism falls inside the security door and blocks the locked position.
Moving on to the aesthetic part of the door, which also plays an important role, pay attention to the investment. The types of investments are divided into:
• MDF veneer upholstery with natural veneer,
• Laminate Investments,
• Aluminum cladding.
Depending on what is chosen, there is the possibility for panto-graph designs, handmade, with stainless steel surfaces, etc. What must be taken care of is the selection of the appropriate investment for the space where the security door will be placed. For example, a door that is exposed to rain, humidity, etc. should not be chosen varnish or laminate upholstery but aluminum.
The interior doors are the ones that are inserted between the spaces of a house. The variety of products is quite large. They are distinguished both by their construction material and by the way they are opened.
The most common interior door materials are the following:
CPL: This is the upgraded version of Laminate. It has the same technical characteristics but is superior in terms of resistance to special harsh conditions.
Laminate: It is referring to a pressed chipboard. It is a material made of real recycled wood, which can have different aspects, such as wood, marble, granite in any shade. The most common version, of course, is that of wood. It offers several advantages in terms of time, cost, durability, and aesthetics. For these reasons, it is highly preferred. It consists of high-density fiberboard, melamine, and protective film. It is resistant to the growth of mold and bacteria but cannot be painted or varnished.
MDF: This is a pressed artificial wood slab, which consists of wood, resin, water, and paraffin wax. This material is very resistant to shocks but is sensitive to moisture.
PVC: This is a synthetic plastic polymer. Promises long life and durability but is sensitive to sunlight.
Lacquer: Recommended mostly for indoor use as it is very sensitive to damage and moisture.
Fire doors are usually essential to protect space in a public building from fire. According to the new buildings fire protection regulation, all buildings, whether for homes or shops or businesses, must have areas that are protected from fire. Fire doors keep the fire away from space and offer valuable time for the safe escape of the occupants.
They are divided into two types:
• Single-leaf or double-leaf with a protection duration of 60 minutes,
• Single-leaf or double-leaf with a protection duration of 120 minutes.
The last point to pay attention to is the placement of a security door. Many companies have their workshop which is well trained for the excellent placement of their products. A security door must be installed correctly, to avoid problems in the future regarding security.
George Karasoulos
Alfino Door
+30 21 0522 6423
info@alfinodoor.gr
