RADTONICS Brazil partners with IX Serviços Digitais Ltd to provide profitibility for clients in smart farming and mining
RADTONICS announces a new strategic partnership that will further accelerate the wireless connectivity expansion for smart farming in Brazil.
We are proud to partner with IX Serviços Digitais Ltda on this very exciting project that will have a long-term impact on the communities across Brazil as well as smart farming and mining.”SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RADTONICS has announced a partnership with IX Serviços Digitais Ltda – a leading provider of FIELD DIGITALIZATION in Brazil – to further accelerate the wireless connectivity expansion throughout Brazil. RADTONICS is providing the RT Core solution to enable high-quality end-to-end mobile connectivity.
— Amaro Oliveira, CEO of RADTONICS Brazil
Through this collaboration, IX Serviços Digitais Ltda will secure the capabilities to provide connectivity both with current LTE services as well as future 5G services towards their customers.
“We are moving ahead with the company’s initial purpose to provide NEW FRONTIERS OF PROFITABILITY for our customers in the smart farming and mining business. We will now take this to the next level”, said Marcio Abreu one of the Founders of IX Serviços Digitais Ltda.
“Less than 5% of Brazil's geography is covered by cellular networks. The exponential growth of applications for the field and in the field provides an increase in profitability for many businesses involved in farming and mining,” adds Marcio.
Amaro Oliveira, President and CEO of RADTONICS Brasil commented: “We are proud to partner with IX Serviços Digitais Ltda on this very exciting project that will have a long-term impact on the communities across Brazil as well as smart farming and mining.”
“This partnership with IX Serviços Digitais Ltda will be very important for our plans to build a leading solution for end-to-end use cases in areas like smart farming and mining,” says Oliveira.
“Moving towards 30% of Brazilian GDP of Agribusiness today, having access to the most modern production, management and information technology, has not yet been fully granted in Brazil due to the lack of connectivity in farming. That is why all of us at RADTONICS are really honoured to be able to support IX Serviços Digitais Ltda on this exciting journey,” concludes Oliveira.
Adriana Petkov
Buzz Marketing Solutions
email us here