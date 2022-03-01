FORT WAYNE NATIVE CAPTURES AN IMAGE OF THE EARTH

Earth Image

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” — Carl Sagan

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fort Wayne man has captured an image of the earth – while standing on the earth.

“This likely is the most significant observation of a solar eclipse since the May 29, 1919, solar eclipse that validated Albert Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity,” says Wright.

Brandon Wright, owner of SquareOne Video Productions & Promotions, recently finished a 19-page research article outlining his recorded observations from Fort Wayne during the August 21, 2017, solar eclipse.

Wright’s article, “An Empirical Observation of Things Typically Unseen,” documents the process undertaken to capture a pole-to-pole image of the Earth – while standing on the earth. Wright says the work took him five years to complete while being a single father, small business owner and essential worker throughout the pandemic.

“Despite the daily stresses that come with living life and being a single parent, it was important for me to finish my scientific article to effectively communicate the results of the observations in a scientific manner,” Wright said.

Wright admits that there are some specific questions that remain for which he doesn’t have the answer. He can only hypothesize. He hopes that further review of his work, as well as future observations, can provide definitive answers to questions that remain.

Wright says the consensus among those he’s shared his claim with, academic scholars across the world, is that “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.” Wright hopes to provide that evidence with his findings.

Preview of the Observation During Solar Eclipse