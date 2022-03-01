Neotectonic Period: A Radical Proposal for Beauty is the latest exhibition by Minneapolis sculptor Susan Hensel

Susan Hensel Artist Neotectonic Period: A Radical Proposal for Beauty Special Art Exhibition by Contemporary Artist Susan Hensel

Exhibiting a new online show by Minneapolis sculptor Susan Hensel with portions of the show in real life at the Benedictine Center of St. Paul’s Monastery.

Even amidst chaos and disorder, something in the human mind continues to seek beauty. ” — John O'Donohue, Poet and Priest

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Hensel Gallery on Artsy.net is exhibiting a new online exclusive show Minneapolis sculptor Susan Hensel titled Neotectonic Period: A Radical Proposal for Beauty. Portions of the show will be on exhibit in real life at the Benedictine Center of St. Paul’s Monastery for the month of April.Neotectonic Period: A Radical Proposal for Beauty is a new solo exhibition of mixed media sculpture by Susan Hensel. Running from March 15th to May 15th on the Susan Hensel Gallery’s online Artsy platform, the show exhibits the artist’s groundbreaking digital embroidery techniques combined with a variety of materials.The stunning array of objects blends Hensel’s familiar mastery of textile sculpture with many new ideas and approaches. Part study in color and form, part art-as-a-call-to-arms, Neotectonic… is provocative and engaged with the world while still pursuing that ancient goal of producing mesmerizing beauty for its own sake.The term “neotectonic” refers to the study of motions and deformations of the Earth’s crust as they are happening today. As a science, it seeks to understand and predict earthquakes. The discipline also points to the seismic changes occurring under our feet — a nod to other major calamities we face, like climate change, cultural upheaval, the pandemic, and political turmoil.But Hensel’s art is not looking to show us images of these tribulations. Instead, it opens up visions into beauty that allow us to see through the challenges and into a deep well of meaning and, eventually, hope.At the same time, the folds in the bodies she creates do buckle under forces and appear to morph through collision. In this way, her pieces fulfill the promise of the tectonic activity she names while pursuing the artist’s idea of radical beauty.The Susan Hensel Gallery is happy to present this new exhibit as an online exclusive show as well as an in person show at the Benedictine Center of St. Paul.The Susan Hensel Gallery focuses on compelling objects, meaningful use of materials and engaging sculpture, now available through its online space. It is a gallery where experimental ideas and works of the hand join to create unique sensory experiences. Susan Hensel Gallery represents a small group of Midwest artists, including Ingrid Restemayer, Nina Martine Robinson, Kim Matthews, K. Daphnae Koop, Linda King Ferguson and Martha Bird.Visit Artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery to see the online exclusive show Neotectonic Period: A Radical Proposal for Beauty, March 15-May, 15, 2022. Visit The Benedictine Center of St. Paul Monastery during the month of April to see some of the pieces in person.Susan Hensel Gallery on Artsy.netBenedictine Center of St. Paul’s Monastery2675 Benet Rd, St. Paul, 55109The gallery is open 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.mHi-Res jpg’s available on request

