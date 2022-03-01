FreedomLink USA Launches All New Platform That's Uniting Americans, Businesses and Community Groups
"Our team started FreedomLink USA to help small businesses and unite Americans. We know that if America stays free, then people have the choice to pursue the lives they desire”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreedomLink USA is launching an all new platform that's uniting Americans, businesses and community groups who want to Keep America Free!
— Wyatt Ruiz, Founder/CEO of FreedomLink
FreedomLink’s mission is simple, to KEEP AMERICA FREE. FreedomLink is uniting Americans, businesses, and community groups to: preserve our basic freedoms, inspire free-market commerce, make a positive impact in our local communities and politics, KEEP BUSINESS FREE and KEEP AMERICA FREE.
FreedomLink USA is committed to supporting their linked businesses and enhancing their value. In addition to free indefinite advertising for the businesses on their website and social media, they have partnered with an established payment processor who wants to save businesses money, protect their transactions and ensure linked businesses success into the future. They are committed to adding new products and services that will benefit the people, their businesses and the community as they expand.
This process is quick, free and easy, businesses simply sign-up through the website! Those linked will be kept up to date on everything happening in the movement! As FreedomLink expands, so will their services for businesses, for more details, visit www.freedomlinkusa.com.
FreedomLink USA is building a community around you, your businesses and community groups. These groups include churches, grassroots organizations, charitable organizations, political and non-political groups, student groups on campus, and so much more! FreedomLink wants to help community groups that want to Keep America Free, by building a community around them.
FreedomLink is currently linking Americans, businesses and groups throughout local communities. People can follow FreedomLink on social media, including Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and TRUTH Social. Together, people and businesses can support each other, and Keep America Free.
Businesses from all around America have joined the platform and here is what they are saying about FreedomLink USA.
"We joined FreedomLink to support and collaborate to support and collaborate with other link-minded businesses all over. We believe small businesses like ours are the backbone of our country and our basic freedoms must be protected to Keep America Free!" -Meal Box Omaha, Omaha Nebraska
"I joined FreedomLink because I value freedom and I don't take it for granted to have the ability to work and own a business! I want to be involved with other businesses and people that share the same love for their country and can stand for good values, their faith, and excellence within their businesses, and have each other's backs!" -Sine Wave Coffee, Nashville, Tennessee
"It's important to unite now more than ever. In our communities and businesses it's never been more crucial to support one another financially. I'm proud to be a member of FreedomLink USA that espouses my beliefs and values. Join the fight to KEEP AMERICA FREE!" Jeff Flicker, Cushman & Wakefield, Twin Cities, Minnesota
"We joined FreedomLink in order to be part of a community who share the same fundamental ideals. Signing up was simple and required no fees. I would recommend any business to join in order to be part of something much bigger." -SCV iRepair, Santa Clarita, California
Wyatt Ruiz, Founder/CEO of FreedomLink USA states, "Our team started FreedomLink USA to help small businesses and unite Americans. We know that if America stays free, then people have the choice to pursue the lives they desire, ultimately producing opportunity and prosperity. Our team wants to support America's small businesses and groups in our communities, help small businesses in saving money and making more of it. That’s also why we made FreedomLink absolutely free for everybody. If you want to save your business money and join our expanding platform, then link yourself, your business, or your community group to support each other and to Keep America Free.”
To find out more about FreedomLink USA or how you can join the movement to Keep America Free, go to www.freedomlinkusa.com
