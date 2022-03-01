Kasm Technologies Presents at the Oracle for Startups Security Webinar

Kasm Technologies Oracle Meet the Startups - Security

Kasm Technologies Co-Founder to present Kasm Workspaces usage of the Oracle Cloud and Ampere A1 - Arm platform

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies Co-Founder, Justin Travis, will be speaking at the Oracle for Startups Security Webinar tomorrow at 2 PM Eastern on Wednesday, March 2nd. The webinar is hosted by Scott Charter, Oracle’s Director, Business Development – IaaS and Justin will be joined by Steve Guilford, CEO, AsterionDB and Murat Kantarcioglu, Founder, DataSecTech. The event will be streamed through the Oracle for Startups web portal.

“When you’re ready to grow your business, Oracle offers connections into product integration teams, media outlets, and a global base of customers who are hungry for startup innovation.” States the Oracle for Startups Program. “startups gain exposure to customers, analysts, investors, and media to showcase their solution and network with peers and prospects.”

Justin will be discussing how we leverage the Oracle Cloud and Ampere A1 - Arm platform, including a discussion of the project that was selected as the winner of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton Challenge Contest in the category of Best Adoption for Startups and was be presented at AWS re:Invent 2021.

“The Kasm Team is eager to share our story about how the Oracle Cloud supports our delivery of Kasm Workspaces.” Said Kasm Technologies CEO Justin Travis. “The Oracle for Startups program was a critical enabler for accelerating and streamlining our Kasm Workspaces Cloud offerings.”

For more information Kasm Workspaces see: https://www.kasmweb.com/

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.

