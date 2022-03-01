Wildpatch launches a holistic beauty & wellness line to add spirituality to beauty & decolonize beauty ingredients
Reframing beauty routines as soulful beauty rituals, Wildpatch launches the first ever range of coconut oils infused with Ayurvedic adaptogens for skin & hair
Growing up in Sri Lanka beauty was interlinked with holistic wellness. To be slow and purposeful rituals that nourished you physically and spiritually. It’s this deep belief that led me to Wildpatch”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the beauty and wellness industries converge, the traditional beauty narrative that’s focused purely on external beauty is taking a back seat. Inspired by ancient Ayurveda and beauty rituals in Sri Lanka, Wildpatch aims to radically simplify skin and hair care and add spirituality to beauty. The brand is launching with the world’s first range of coconut oils infused with ayurvedic adaptogens.
— Shalini Seneviratne, Co-Founder
“Growing up in Sri Lanka I have always known beauty to be closely interlinked with holistic wellness and to be slow, purposeful and clean rituals that nourished you physically, emotionally and spiritually. It’s this deep belief that led me to starting Wildpatch” says Co-Founder Shalini Seneviratne.
Wildpatch is on a mission to redefine beauty from a mere external expression to one that radiates from being nourished both physically and spiritually. Their customs blends are sold together with soulful beauty rituals, beauty recipes and relaxation music to create a holistic wellness experience.
Wildpatch promotes a minimalistic, ritualistic approach to beauty, which is the opposite of a wasteful multi step routine that the beauty industry is built on. Wildpatch oils are the ultimate multi taskers, thereby promoting less product use, less wastage; all leading up to a more sustainable beauty industry. Their ingredients are sourced from regenerative, certified fair-trade, small family-owned farms in Sri Lanka where 60% of the workers are female, an unusual statistic in a male dominated industry.
Decolonizing coconut oil
The beauty industry is guilty of cultural appropriation particularly through ingredients. Little known fact is that coconuts which are now plentiful in any tropical coastline are endemic to Asian coastlines like in Sri Lanka and travelled the world through trade routes and colonization. “Coconut oil is the very first beauty ingredient any child in Sri Lanka gets introduced to. We are so used to seeing coconuts on every tropical coastline around the world, we never stop to think how it got there. But there is scientific evidence to prove that this humble plant originated from our part of the world” says Shalini. That’s why Wildpatch is committed to ensuring that the people and communities where these powerhouse ingredients and rituals originate from are the ones benefiting from its fame in the west.
About
Wildpatch is a beauty and wellness brand that aims to radically simplify skin and hair care and add spirituality to beauty. The brand is launching with the world’s first range of coconut oils infused with ayurvedic adaptogens, made with food grade ingredients. Inspired by ancient Ayurveda and beauty rituals in South Asia, the brand aims to end cultural appropriation of beauty ingredients and ensure the communities these practices originate from benefit from it.
Beauty as defined by the brand means healthy a body, mind and spirit. Therefore, body positivity is cornerstone pillar of the brand. The ancient Sri Lankan folk art inspired illustrations of goddess on their packaging, their communication and their support of Girls Inc’s education and advocacy programs are all a testament to Wildpatch’s commitment to creating a more inclusive brand that celebrates women.
