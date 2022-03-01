Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,757 in the last 365 days.

Wildpatch launches a holistic beauty & wellness line to add spirituality to beauty & decolonize beauty ingredients

Wildpatch Launch Range - Body & Hair Melts

Wildpatch launches a range of body & hair melts made with coconut oil and ayurvedic adaptogens

Reframing beauty routines as soulful beauty rituals, Wildpatch launches the first ever range of coconut oils infused with Ayurvedic adaptogens for skin & hair

Growing up in Sri Lanka beauty was interlinked with holistic wellness. To be slow and purposeful rituals that nourished you physically and spiritually. It’s this deep belief that led me to Wildpatch”
— Shalini Seneviratne, Co-Founder
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the beauty and wellness industries converge, the traditional beauty narrative that’s focused purely on external beauty is taking a back seat. Inspired by ancient Ayurveda and beauty rituals in Sri Lanka, Wildpatch aims to radically simplify skin and hair care and add spirituality to beauty. The brand is launching with the world’s first range of coconut oils infused with ayurvedic adaptogens.

“Growing up in Sri Lanka I have always known beauty to be closely interlinked with holistic wellness and to be slow, purposeful and clean rituals that nourished you physically, emotionally and spiritually. It’s this deep belief that led me to starting Wildpatch” says Co-Founder Shalini Seneviratne.

Wildpatch is on a mission to redefine beauty from a mere external expression to one that radiates from being nourished both physically and spiritually. Their customs blends are sold together with soulful beauty rituals, beauty recipes and relaxation music to create a holistic wellness experience.

Wildpatch promotes a minimalistic, ritualistic approach to beauty, which is the opposite of a wasteful multi step routine that the beauty industry is built on. Wildpatch oils are the ultimate multi taskers, thereby promoting less product use, less wastage; all leading up to a more sustainable beauty industry. Their ingredients are sourced from regenerative, certified fair-trade, small family-owned farms in Sri Lanka where 60% of the workers are female, an unusual statistic in a male dominated industry.

Decolonizing coconut oil
The beauty industry is guilty of cultural appropriation particularly through ingredients. Little known fact is that coconuts which are now plentiful in any tropical coastline are endemic to Asian coastlines like in Sri Lanka and travelled the world through trade routes and colonization. “Coconut oil is the very first beauty ingredient any child in Sri Lanka gets introduced to. We are so used to seeing coconuts on every tropical coastline around the world, we never stop to think how it got there. But there is scientific evidence to prove that this humble plant originated from our part of the world” says Shalini. That’s why Wildpatch is committed to ensuring that the people and communities where these powerhouse ingredients and rituals originate from are the ones benefiting from its fame in the west.

About
Wildpatch is a beauty and wellness brand that aims to radically simplify skin and hair care and add spirituality to beauty. The brand is launching with the world’s first range of coconut oils infused with ayurvedic adaptogens, made with food grade ingredients. Inspired by ancient Ayurveda and beauty rituals in South Asia, the brand aims to end cultural appropriation of beauty ingredients and ensure the communities these practices originate from benefit from it.

Beauty as defined by the brand means healthy a body, mind and spirit. Therefore, body positivity is cornerstone pillar of the brand. The ancient Sri Lankan folk art inspired illustrations of goddess on their packaging, their communication and their support of Girls Inc’s education and advocacy programs are all a testament to Wildpatch’s commitment to creating a more inclusive brand that celebrates women.

Shalini Seneviratne
Wildpatch
+1 9299006498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Wildpatch Launch Video - Rituals from Sri Lanka, Decolonizing Beauty Ingredients

You just read:

Wildpatch launches a holistic beauty & wellness line to add spirituality to beauty & decolonize beauty ingredients

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.