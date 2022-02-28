THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.Res __ – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 3967 – Honoring our PACT Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible **Members are advised that the House will recess no later than 3:00 p.m., to allow for a security sweep of the House Chamber prior to the President’s State of the Union address. The House will meet again at approximately 8:30 p.m. in a joint session with the Senate for the purposes of receiving an address from the President of the United States. Members are requested to be on the Floor and seated no later than 8:15 p.m.