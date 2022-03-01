Father and Son Duo Invent The Table Golf Association, a New Golf Dexterity Tabletop Game

Now everyone can enjoy the game of golf” — John Garcia, President – Table Golf Assoc.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While this may be John Garcia's first published game, it's not like he's new to this board game 'thing.' John has a personal collection of over 300 board games, which does not include all the games he's gifted to friends and family over the years. He also has a half-dozen other games in different stages of production that he is planning to release under his game publishing company, Meeple Mania games.

Ever since John was introduced to D&D during a bus ride to school in the 6th grade, John was hooked! Board games, role-playing games, strategy games, dexterity games, you name it, John has played it. Each game only added to John's thirst, and if you ask him what draws him to this hobby, his answer may surprise you.

'Nothing brings people together like board games. For an hour or two, you put away your phones, turn off the TV, and you interact in ways not too many other activities foster. What has amazed me more than anything is how it even transcends generations.

My son Gavin, like many 18 years old grew up playing video games. But, because of my board game collection, I've always dragged them to the table to play, and now he loves it too! I have two sons; my oldest, Dean, is 30, and he still comes over for game nights and occasionally brings a few of his friends. It's such a great feeling to bond over board games, regardless of age.

It's been such a part of their lives that my youngest son Gavin has begun to develop his own affinity. He's collecting games, and when I started sharing the idea for this golf game, he was immediately drawn in. Gavin came up with several new tiles and game mechanics that have made an amazing improvement. He's also designed expansions for one of his favorite games Neuroshima Hex that are incredibly intricate and a great deal of fun!

The game John and Gavin designed is called the Table Golf Association or 'TGA' for short. A tabletop dexterity game based on golf. Dad is a lifelong marketer, so it was essential to give it a catchy name that golfers are familiar with. The game combines John's love for golf and board games and delivers a powerful punch!

The game comes with twenty-five 2-sided wooden hexagon tiles illustrated with different types of golf terrain. From the Tee box to the green, the fairway to the sand bunker, and everything in between, these tiles allow players to design their own golf course in a matter of minutes. Once the course is set, players take turns playing the hole, shooting for the lowest score of course.

The game is simple yet challenging, and the unique golf balls (mini-shuffleboard pieces) adds to the realism of hitting a real ball. Because of its simplicity and accessibility, it can be played and enjoyed by all generations from grandparents to the grandkids. John also sees it as a way to offer people who are no longer able to play on an actual golf course (walking disability, disabled veterans, etc.), a chance to enjoy the game again.

It is unexpectedly fulfilling to flick the ball and watch it glide across the course. The game also captures the nuances of golf with unique mechanics for each hazard and even includes a weather die to determine the power a­nd direction of the wind.

The prototype playtesting has been overwhelmingly successful, and legions of golf and board game fans are bracing for what might be the best' dexterity' game ever to hit the board game market. The game is set to launch on Kickstarter on Tuesday, April 12th.

John reminds us that he has already succeeded whether the game becomes a retail success or not. Doing something like this with his son that will bless families and friends is really what it's all about!

Those interested can get more information or pre-order a copy at http://www.tablegolfassociation.com/