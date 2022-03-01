Serial Entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III Featured on the Kim Pagano Show
Burns has been helping entrepreneurs fund and manage their own businesses for nearly a half century.
This is a 100-percent leveraged capitalization. For qualified candidates, the full debt is supported by the immediate cash flow of two main, passive-income generators.”DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial Entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III, the founder of Burns Funding and Millennial Queenmaker, was featured on the highly respected Kim Pagano Radio Show on February 26, where he discussed the state of entrepreneurship and growing trend around entrepreneurs embracing passive investment businesses.
The interview with Burns, a columnist for Entrepreneur, can be heard here.
The passive investment businesses that he highlighted in the interview can “create residual wealth” for those who participate.
Burns, who has been helping entrepreneurs fund and manage their own businesses for nearly a half century, is offering qualified candidates, through Burns Funding, a state-of-the-art program of unsecured funding, which “essentially pays for itself through a pair of passive income streams. What we are doing is making savvy use of readily available technology around e-commerce stores and Artificial Intelligence-power crypto bots.
How The System Works
Burns went on to describe how the process works.
Qualified applicants who get funded might receive up to $200,000 to get started.
At first, the full debt is supported by an immediate cash flow from the crypto bots. That is usually the case for three to four months—when the online store’s cash flow begins to kick in and pay off the initial capitalization.
Burns elaborated on the use of crypto bots. “These crypto bots make money every day and are hedged by a strategy that’s bullet-proof to market fluctuations,” he noted. “The bots are managed by a third party (which takes a 20-percent fee).”
The online stores are similarly “bullet-proof,” according to Burns. “The stores are managed by experts in the field, who have a proven track record. After being seasoned for about two years, the online stores can be resold, often for three times the initial purchase price.”
Burns added that this is “a tangible way to create passive income for residual wealth. The passive-income that is created can be transformed by you to build the business of your dreams or bolster a company you have already launched.”
About Peter J. Burns III
Based today in Del Mar, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of an entrepreneur.
Burns adds that his "official" career as an entrepreneur started as a result of his enrollment in an Entrepreneurship course at UVa's venerable McIntire School of Commerce. His business plan for that course was importing mopeds (motorized bikes) to the US from Europe and renting them to tourists at US resorts. “I executed my business plan on Nantucket after my class was over, made a small fortune and never looked back,” said Burns.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the next two decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, he started Club Entrepreneur as a way to bring entrepreneurs together in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding as a way to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Then last spring, he launched Millennial Queenmaker as a platform to facilitate the entrepreneurial careers of female millennials. The company has already attracted scores of applicants and has spawned more than a half-dozen businesses.
Millennial Queenmaker has three components:
First, it offers mentoring to young women, who have an operating business and the appropriate funding. The entrepreneur merely needs guidance from Burns or the deep bench of female advisors he has assembled, such as Sue Malone of Strategies for Small Business.
Second, Millennial Queenmaker offers a placement service for young female entrepreneurs, who may or may not have the funding, but are unsure of what kind of business they would like to own and manage. The company has vetted more than 40 businesses (some the of them franchises) that have a high propensity for success. They are only missing two ingredients – the appropriate funding and a smart, ambitious young woman ready to take the reins.
Third, Millennial Queenmaker. through Burns Funding, helps provide the necessary capital.
On the heels of Millennial Queenmaker, Burns has also launched StartupKings to provide male entrepreneurs the same kind of access to unsecured funding.
Taken as a whole, Burns says that all the businesses have a “common thread.
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur that needs money can secure it.”
