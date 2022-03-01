Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,903 in the last 365 days.

LocalBitcoins Removes All Fees For Ukrainian Users

No trading fees, no transaction fees, no fees at all for Ukrainian registered users

LocalBitcoins’ core value is freedom. We understand that Ukraine is facing extremely challenging times right now. For this reason, LocalBitcoins has removed all fees from its Ukrainian users.”
— Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer
HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world’s leading peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace has announced cutting all fees for its Ukrainian users to zero. 

“LocalBitcoins’ core value is freedom. We understand that Ukraine is facing extremely challenging times right now. For this reason, LocalBitcoins has removed all fees from its Ukrainian users”, said Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins’ Chief Marketing Officer.

There are no trading fees, no transaction fees, no fees at all for Ukrainian registered users until further notice. 

About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.

Contact
Jukka Blomberg
LocalBitcoins
press@localbitcoins.com

Jukka Blomberg
LocalBitcoins
press@localbitcoins.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

LocalBitcoins Removes All Fees For Ukrainian Users

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Human Rights, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.