LocalBitcoins Removes All Fees For Ukrainian Users
No trading fees, no transaction fees, no fees at all for Ukrainian registered users
LocalBitcoins’ core value is freedom. We understand that Ukraine is facing extremely challenging times right now. For this reason, LocalBitcoins has removed all fees from its Ukrainian users.”HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world’s leading peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace has announced cutting all fees for its Ukrainian users to zero.
— Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer
There are no trading fees, no transaction fees, no fees at all for Ukrainian registered users until further notice.
About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.
