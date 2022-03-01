BlackOps Partners Leads Corporate Counterintelligence and Business Wargaming
Tool Aids Senior Leaders Facing Unprecedented and Hidden Risk
Corporate counterintelligence combined with tailored business wargaming enables leaders to see around corners to reveal hidden risks not visible with today’s outdated risk processes and assumptions”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackOps Partners Corporation releases generation four of the Invictus corporate counterintelligence and business wargaming platform; continuing to aid senior leaders in addressing unprecedented and hidden risk in the new era of global competition.
“Private sector and government organizations must look at security with a counterintelligence mindset, understanding they’re up against well-funded and well-trained intelligence services that use key technologies and tradecraft to steal from you, both by illegal and legal means.” National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director Michael Orlando.
Complex challenges and threats are the inescapable new normal threatening the security and viability of every organization. Resilience in the face of threats and the ability to quickly pivot out of risk and into opportunity is vital for survival. The Invictus tool builds a real-world adaptive risk-immune culture around your company, employees, and supply chain.
“The combination of real-time corporate counterintelligence and tailored business wargaming tools enables senior leaders to see around corners by revealing hidden risks not visible with today’s risk processes and outdated assumptions.” BlackOps Partners Chief Executive Officer T. Casey Fleming
Wargaming has arguably been the most successful tool used by the world’s premier militaries for over 150 years to identify, evaluate, and reduce strategic risk while uncovering hidden opportunities. “Invictus is a dynamic method of business wargaming that helps companies pivot their strategy at the strategic layer and ensure clients not only survive but thrive in this increasingly dangerous and dynamic risk environment.” Fleming continued. “It is also used to test any strategic decision or issue at very low cost and risk.”
Invictus provides proprietary wargaming techniques employed by a joint team of senior military and business leaders. “Everyone on our military teams has been an operational commander and our civilian teams are seasoned senior C-suite equivalents. We understand our adversaries’ strategies, we understand the tough decisions that are facing business leaders today, and we know how to guide in shaping our clients’ strategy to compete at this new level.” stated Scott Tait, Managing Director of the BlackOps Wargame Group, and a retired U.S. Navy Captain with extensive wargaming experience at both national and theater levels. “We provide retired general officers (four and three star), all former operational commanders, as a key element to our support team.”
About Invictus
In addition to evaluating risk and testing strategy, business wargaming offers several collateral benefits. It helps leaders understand their business in the context of modern threats; trains the players in critical thinking; helps both participants and their senior leadership evaluate their decision making under stress; draws out input from junior levels of the organization which might not normally have the mechanism, incentive, or “permission” to contribute; reveals where either risk or opportunity are greater than believed due to a scattered distribution across several parts of the organization; draws out unstated assumptions, and cultural “group-think” that might otherwise remain hidden; and helps to align teams toward a successful shared course of action based on shared experiential learning. In short, business wargaming must be used as a key tool for every organization seeking to survive and thrive in today’s modern high risk environment.
About BlackOps Partners
BlackOps Partners’ has operated as senior risk advisors to many of the world’s largest organizations for over a decade. Our unique and experiential process for identifying both hidden risk and opportunity has been proven by the world’s most successful strategic planners in military, government, and business.
BlackOps uses a variation on military wargaming for business to bring together economic, political, technological, environmental, and most importantly, the human factor element to provide the most comprehensive assessment and action plan that cannot be achieved through any other type of analysis. This approach aligns every level of the organization and supply chain in shared understanding and provides up-level agility in executing dynamic change. The process is tailored to each client’s unique circumstances for maximum effectiveness.
BlackOps experts include leading senior experts in risk, strategy, counterintelligence, cyber, and wargaming.
Leading in the New Era of Risk