CMS GlobalSoft Acquired by FOG Software Group

CMS will continue to operate as an independent division of FOG Software Group within its Supply Chain and Logistics portfolio.

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOG Software Group (“FOG”), a division of Vela Software, today announced that it has acquired Lorton, VA-based CMS GlobalSoft (“CMS”), a leader in global, enterprise-wide, multi-carrier shipping solutions.

Following the acquisition, CMS will operate as an independent division of FOG Software Group within its Supply Chain and Logistics portfolio. The company will continue to develop, enhance, service, and support its market-leading shipping software, GlobalView Xi, in providing a competitive edge to customers.

“CMS GlobalSoft is a great addition to our growing portfolio of shipping and transportation management software for the supply chain,” said Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics. “We are delighted to welcome CMS with their proven, carrier-compliant solutions for medium- and high-volume shippers, and their impressive, company-wide focus on maximizing customers’ return on investment.”

“We are excited to be working with FOG Software Group,” said Wil Fekeci, President of CMS. “Not only do they have extensive experience in the shipping industry; they share our dedication to providing excellent customer service and a focus on advancing technology for the supply chain.”

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software <velasoftwaregroup.com>. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries.

About CMS GlobalSoft

CMS GlobalSoft is a global provider of enterprise-wide, browser-based, multi-carrier shipping and manifesting software that allows companies to manage multiple distribution centers located anywhere in the world from a convenient and centralized server. When CMS WorldLink software is integrated with the CMS DesktopLink, anyone in the company can easily rate, create shipping requests, and track packages right from their desktops. Learn more about CMS GlobalSoft online <cmsglobalsoft.com>.