Public Comment on Proposal to Revise CTE State Determined Performance Levels

Raleigh, NC

Feb 28, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is seeking public comments on its proposal to revise three State Determined Performance Levels (SDPLs) for Perkins V Performance Indicators to comply with The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) Section 113 (b)(3)(B)(ii) and North Carolina General Statutes (115C Article 10).

The proposed SDPL revisions are displayed in the tables below and impact three Performance Indicators:

2S1 – Academic Performance in Reading Language Arts:

Indicator FY22 – Current FY22 – Revised FY23 – Current FY23 – Revised FY24 – Current FY24 – Revised 2S1 56.02 37.72 57.17 39.28 58.33 40.84

2S2 – Academic Performance in Mathematics:

Indicator FY22 – Current FY22 – Revised FY23 – Current FY23 – Revised FY24 – Current FY24 – Revised 2S2 51.36 30.35 52.64 32.10 53.92 33.85

4S1 – Non-Traditional Program Concentration:

Indicator FY22 – Current FY22 – Revised FY23 – Current FY23 – Revised FY24 – Current FY24 – Revised 4S1 40.34 26.98 41.91 28.81 43.48 30.64

Rationale:

The original CTE State Determined Performance Levels identified in the North Carolina State Plan were based on the average of the previous two years (2017-2018 and 2018-2019) of performance prior to the full implementation of Perkins V. Data collection under Perkins V began during the 2019-2020 school. During the spring of 2020, the COVID pandemic completely disrupted education and had a major impact on student performance. Like other states, North Carolina CTE experienced a significant decrease in the expected performance of students in three of our performance indicators making these State Determined Performance Levels as identified in the North Carolina State Plan invalid.

2S1 – Academic Performance in Reading Language Arts

CTE Concentrators outperformed the overall population of students tested in English II. The proposal is to use this year's performance as the FY22 benchmark and then increase by increments of 10% of the difference between the benchmark and 100% divided over four years for subsequent benchmarks.

2S2 – Academic Performance in Mathematics

CTE Concentrators outperformed the overall population of students tested in Math 1 and Math 3. The proposal is to use this year's performance as the FY22 benchmark and then increase by increments of 10% of the difference between the benchmark and 100% divided over four years for subsequent benchmarks.

4S1 – Non-Traditional Program Concentration

The original baseline and benchmarks for 4S1 were based on predictions of the impact in shifting non-trad indicators from two metrics in Perkins IV to one metric in Perkins V. The predictive method of determining this SDPL proved to be inaccurate. The proposal is to use this year's performance as the FY22 benchmark and then increase by increments of 10% of the difference between the benchmark and 100% divided over four years for subsequent benchmarks.

The period for public comments begins March 1, 2022 and continues until April 30, 2022. All public comments and questions will be logged and responded to within 30 days of the close of the public comment period. Public Comments may be submitted using the following link: Public Comments – SDPL Revisions 2022