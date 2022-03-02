Hyprevention raises $4.5M to accelerate commercialization of the V-STRUT© Vertebral Implant product
The company has launched a US subsidiary to commercialize the V-STRUT© product.
We are climbing a major step in Hyprevention's development. The motivation and commitment of the team is at its highest.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyprevention has developed the STRUTPLASTY® Platform intended to reinforce bone in case of fractures or impending fractures. The technology is protected by 25 patents, in the United States and Europe. Two products are currently on the market and the platform will be expanded to address more anatomical sites.
— Cécile Vienney
In 2020, V-STRUT© Vertebral Implant obtained FDA (510K) and, established the U.S. subsidiary, Hyprevention Inc. to launch V-STRUT© Vertebral Implant sales in the U.S. market. The CEO, Cécile Vienney, lead the subsidiary. The initial clinical cases are promising.
The financing was raised with with Yellowstone Holding, AG and existing shareholders. ”There are over 60 million people who suffer from vertebral compression fractures in Asia. Due to the lack of effective and affordable medical devices on the market, doctors still apply traditional vertebroplasty treatments on patients. We believe the V-STRUT© device has significant market potential and addresses an urgent unmet medical needi”, said Chan-Yuan (Branford) Lu from Yellowstone Holding, AG.
The proceeds will be used for US deployment of the company. Post-market clinical studies will be conducted to continuously show the high performance of the products to address real clinical needs.
“STRUTPLASTY® Technology is unique on the market. Hyprevention is talented to develop easy to use products with a high clinical benefit thanks to a good understanding of biomechanics and users’ needs. We are very happy by the high interest we get from the US practitioners and are glad to build a success story” says Cécile Vienney, CEO.
About Hyprevention
Founded in 2010 by Cécile Vienney (CEO) and 3 orthopedic surgeons, Hyprevention is a start-up located in Bordeaux-France that develops, manufactures and markets implantable medical devices. Hyprevention Inc. was created in 2021 to distribute V-STRUT© across the United States.
V-STRUT Operative Technique