Nominations for Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards Accepted Through March 27

DOVER (Feb. 25, 2022) – Nominations for the Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards are being accepted by the State Office of Volunteerism through March 27. These awards recognize the important contributions made by Delaware’s youth volunteers to their communities. Award recipients will be announced in May.

“The commitment to service demonstrated each year by young volunteers in Delaware, as individuals or as part of a group, is inspiring,” said Governor John Carney. “Our state, our lives and our world are made better thanks to the spirit of unselfish volunteerism shown by these young people.”

To be eligible, the nominated individuals and group members must be 17 or younger during the time of service. Individual nominees must have volunteered a minimum of 100 hours and groups a minimum of 250 hours between January and December of 2021, although additional volunteer activity can also be highlighted to show long-term commitment. Volunteers will be honored in the following categories:

Individual: An exceptional individual 17 or younger who volunteers.

Team/Group: Two or more individuals who worked on the same project.

Emerging Volunteer Leader: An individual 17 or younger who has demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities.

“Even in the face of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, our young people found innovative and thoughtful ways to volunteer and help others throughout 2021,” said DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik. “Please join us in recognizing those rising to the occasion and nominate young volunteers in Delaware who are making a difference though their service.”

The Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards are sponsored by the Office of the Governor, the Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of State Service Centers, the State Office of Volunteerism, and the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service.

“This is an opportunity to nominate young Delawareans who have found their superpower through service in their own communities and helped to inspire volunteerism across all age groups,” said Renée Beaman, Director of the Division of State Service Centers.

The nomination form is available at https://volunteer.delaware.gov/youth-awards. Nominators may also request a form by emailing dhss_VolunteerDelaware@delaware.gov or calling 302-857-5014. Nominations that are not submitted online must be delivered by Friday, March 25, to the State Office of Volunteerism, Attn: Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards, c/o Volunteer Delaware, Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover, DE 19901.

For more information about the awards or volunteer opportunities, go to volunteer.delaware.gov or contact Suzanne Farris, Volunteer Services Administrator, at 302-857-5006 or Suzanne.Farris@delaware.gov.