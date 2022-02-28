Hoyer Statement on Congressman Ted Deutch's Decision to Not Seek Re-Election

“For the past twelve years, South Floridians have been extremely fortunate to have Ted Deutch fighting for them in Washington. Not only is he an outstanding Member of Congress and leader within our Caucus, he has been a valued colleague and a dear friend. I’ve been proud to work beside Ted throughout the last twelve years to stand up for justice, equality, and opportunity for all Americans.

“Ted’s has been a voice of conscience throughout his tenure. In addition to joining efforts aimed at stamping out racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and transphobia, he has led bipartisan efforts to combat antisemitism, rallying Members together to confront the danger of a rising wave of hatred and violence targeting America’s Jewish communities. In parallel with that effort, Ted has been one of Congress’s most steadfast supporters of Israel and of the close U.S.-Israel relationship. Together, he and I have traveled to Israel and partnered on legislation to strengthen U.S.-Israel security cooperation, and I have admired Ted’s determined advocacy to ensure that the coalition of which we are both a part in Congress to stand with Israel remains strongly bipartisan. Because of his efforts, the U.S.-Israel relationship is stronger today and for the future.

“When a heinous act of gun violence took the lives of fourteen students and three staff members at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in his district, Ted helped lead the fight to pass H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act to keep dangerous firearms out of the hands of those who cannot be trusted with them. Working closely with victims’ families, with teachers, and with national gun safety advocates, he used his powerful voice in Congress and his tireless work ethic to call out those who stood in the way of gun safety legislation. When a gunman opened fire at a high school in my district in 2018, Ted was among the first to reach out and express his sympathy and outrage. Keeping America’s student safe from gun violence is personal for him, and it is a cause for which I know he will continue to be a national leader.

“I will be very sad to see Ted leave the Congress at the end of this year, and I want to thank his wife Jill and their children for making it possible for him to devote so much time and energy to public service. His tenure in office has brought great credit to him, to the institution of the House, and to the nation he has served so admirably. I have no doubt that Ted will continue to be a leader for his community, for the causes of justice and truth, and for the betterment of our country and its people as he prepares to take on his next challenge.”