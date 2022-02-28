David Sterling Files for Arkansas Supreme Court

Says he is an "Originalist" and will not legislate from the bench

David Sterling officially launched his campaign for the Arkansas Supreme Court today. Sterling, an experienced attorney and public servant, says he is an originalist when it comes to interpreting the Constitution.

“I will be faithful to the original intent of the Founding Fathers who drafted our Constitution. It is never right for a court to rewrite or amend the Constitution; that power belongs to the people, not the courts,” Sterling remarked.

“My job as a Justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court will be to ensure our Constitution is followed and our laws upheld. A Justice is not a policymaker or legislator,” said Sterling. “I respect the Arkansas Constitution and how it separates powers among the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. I will exercise judicial restraint,” stated Sterling.

Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed Sterling as Chief Counsel for the Arkansas Department of Human Services in 2015. Sterling has supervised over 80 attorneys across the state and has been responsible for the largest legal department of Arkansas state government over the last seven years. Governor Hutchinson twice selected Sterling to serve as a Special Justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Prior to his appointment, Sterling practiced business, commercial, and contract law at his own firm in North Little Rock. He has 25 years of legal experience and has been repeatedly recognized by his peers for his high legal ability and ethical standards.

Sterling served as Assistant City Manager of Hope, Arkansas from 1997-1998. He holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration in addition to his law degree, both from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Raised in Texarkana, Sterling is the son of a carpenter and a nurse. He and his wife, Deeni, have been married 30 years and are the parents of Elizabeth Anne. The Sterlings are active members of Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock where they have attended since 1994. He is a member of the Christian Legal Society, the Federalist Society, and the NRA.

