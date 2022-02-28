FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 November 2021

Contact: Alex Curtas, Director of Communications New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office 505-469-2783 alex.curtas@state.nm.us

Secretary of State’s Office to Hold Hearing on Proposed Financial Disclosure Procedures

Public hearing scheduled for December 14, 2021 on the new Financial Disclosure Reporting Procedures rule

SANTA FE – The Secretary of State’s Office will conduct a public hearing on December 14, 2021 to obtain public input on the new Financial Disclosure Reporting Procedures rule to be codified as Part 1.10.31 NMAC.

The draft rule, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, and other information for the Financial Disclosure Reporting Procedures rule can be found on the Secretary of State’s website here.

The purpose of this new rule is to establish uniform filing procedures for candidates, elected officials, and state agency heads who are required to file annual financial disclosure statements in January of each year pursuant to the New Mexico Financial Disclosure Act.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 14, from 9:00am to 11:00am, at the State Capitol Building located at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501 in Room 322. Every effort will be made to ensure that this hearing will be live streamed on the Secretary of State Office’s website.

The public hearing allows members of the public an opportunity to submit data, testimony, and arguments in person on the proposed rule changes. The public is encouraged to provide public comment on the draft rule. All comments will be recorded by a court reporter.

Interested individuals may provide comments at the public hearing. Before the public hearing, written comments may be sent to Kari Fresquez, Director of Legislative and Executive Affairs, via email at kari.fresquez@state.nm.us, fax (505) 827-8403, or by regular mail at Attn: Kari Fresquez – proposed rule, The Office of the New Mexico Secretary of State, 325 Don Gaspar, Suite 300, Santa Fe, NM 87501. The deadline to receive written comment is 5:00pm on December 13, 2021

All written public comments will be posted on the website throughout the written comment period at: www.sos.state.nm.us.

Any person with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing should contact (505) 827-3600 or email kari.fresquez@state.nm.us.

###