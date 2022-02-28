Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,743 in the last 365 days.

CIMtech Mfg - Green energy sector company expands its operations

Inauguration by the Mayor of Surrey , B.C, Canada on February 24th, 2022

CIMtech MFG. Inc 10,000 sq. ft advanced manufacturing facility.

Countries around the world are setting net zero targets and accelerating the move towards clean energy. We are proud to be supporting these targets with our expansion & investments.”
— Paul Ghotra, CEO of CIMtech.
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Surrey is partnering with CIMtech to promote green energy companies in Surrey, B.C, Canada.

The upgraded CIMtech facility was inaugurated by the Mayor of Surrey on February 24th, 2022.

CIMtech Manufacturing (CIMtech), a Surrey-based clean energy components manufacturer, has doubled their footprint in Cloverdale through an acquisition of a 10,000 sq ft advanced manufacturing facility. This expansion will increase their operational capabilities by 200% to allow for increased service levels for their global customers in the green energy sector.

Nominated as a top 10 manufacturing company in Canada, CIMtech has been providing manufacturing services from proof of concept to scaled manufacturing over the last 15 years. Their full turnkey solutions are paving the way for the development and manufacturing of fuel cell and electric vehicle components and assemblies, partnering with large global players in this growing green technology sector.

CIMtech-manufactured fuel cell components are utilized by global players such as Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot for their hydrogen-powered forklift equipment. Fuel cell sub-assemblies manufactured by CIMtech are also utilized in hydrogen fuel-cell powered electric vehicles such as HYVIA delivery vans in Europe (Renault Group), FedEx airport tuggers at Albany International Airport in New York and BMW hydrogen-fuel cell electric vehicles.

“Countries around the world are setting net zero targets and accelerating the move towards clean energy alternatives in vehicles and equipment. We are proud to be supporting these targets and this expansion and investment in new, advanced equipment will allow us to continue being a key global supply chain player in this space,” says Paul Ghotra, CEO of CIMtech.

For further enquiries, please contact us by email at paul@cimtechmfg.com.

CIMTech Manufacturing Inc.
8-17942 55 Ave
Surrey, BC, Canada V3S 6C8
Phone: +1 604-575-8853; Cell: +1 604-807-4850

Paul Ghotra
CIMtech Mfg.Inc.
+1 604-575-8853
info@cimtechmfg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

CIMtech Mfg - Green energy sector company expands its operations

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.