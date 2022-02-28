CIMtech Mfg - Green energy sector company expands its operations
CIMtech MFG. Inc 10,000 sq. ft advanced manufacturing facility.
Countries around the world are setting net zero targets and accelerating the move towards clean energy. We are proud to be supporting these targets with our expansion & investments.”SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Surrey is partnering with CIMtech to promote green energy companies in Surrey, B.C, Canada.
— Paul Ghotra, CEO of CIMtech.
The upgraded CIMtech facility was inaugurated by the Mayor of Surrey on February 24th, 2022.
CIMtech Manufacturing (CIMtech), a Surrey-based clean energy components manufacturer, has doubled their footprint in Cloverdale through an acquisition of a 10,000 sq ft advanced manufacturing facility. This expansion will increase their operational capabilities by 200% to allow for increased service levels for their global customers in the green energy sector.
Nominated as a top 10 manufacturing company in Canada, CIMtech has been providing manufacturing services from proof of concept to scaled manufacturing over the last 15 years. Their full turnkey solutions are paving the way for the development and manufacturing of fuel cell and electric vehicle components and assemblies, partnering with large global players in this growing green technology sector.
CIMtech-manufactured fuel cell components are utilized by global players such as Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot for their hydrogen-powered forklift equipment. Fuel cell sub-assemblies manufactured by CIMtech are also utilized in hydrogen fuel-cell powered electric vehicles such as HYVIA delivery vans in Europe (Renault Group), FedEx airport tuggers at Albany International Airport in New York and BMW hydrogen-fuel cell electric vehicles.
“Countries around the world are setting net zero targets and accelerating the move towards clean energy alternatives in vehicles and equipment. We are proud to be supporting these targets and this expansion and investment in new, advanced equipment will allow us to continue being a key global supply chain player in this space,” says Paul Ghotra, CEO of CIMtech.
