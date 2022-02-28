Minnesota Judicial Branch Seeks Public Input on Strategic Planning Priorities
Minnesota Judicial Branch Seeks Public Input on Strategic Planning Priorities
Posted: Monday, February 28, 2022
The Minnesota Judicial Branch is seeking input on ways the courts can increase access to justice, improve customer service, and sustain public accountability. The Minnesota Judicial Branch Strategic Planning Survey invites participants to share feedback on the Judicial Branch’s three strategic goals – Access to Justice, Effective Administration of Justice, and Public Trust and Accountability. Responses to the Survey will help the Judicial Branch identify short-term and long-term priorities for its strategic planning. The Survey will be open from Monday, February 28 through Tuesday, March 14. “The lessons we have learned from a shift to virtual hearings during the pandemic, and rapidly evolving technology, are driving forces behind our strategic planning. Equally as important is how the courts should adapt and evolve to reflect what Minnesotans expect to see from their court system. This Survey is an opportunity for the public to help shape the Judicial Branch’s strategic priorities,” said State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba. Every two years, the Judicial Branch creates a strategic plan to support its mission to provide justice through a system that assures equal access for the fair and timely resolution of cases and controversies. This year, the Judicial Branch is also engaging in long-term strategic planning to assist in developing priorities and projects over the next 10 years. This work will support a deliberate and planned approach to achieving the long-term strategies and initiatives identified through this process. Previous strategic plans developed by the Judicial Branch have led to initiatives that have improved access, transparency, and convenience in the court system. Examples include eCourtMN, which is an electronic court access system that allows people to view, file, or add information to court cases in district courts; enhanced online access to district court case documents through Minnesota Court Records Online; a mobile application for people summoned for jury service; and Guide & File resources to support people who choose to represent themselves in court proceedings.