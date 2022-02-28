Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,692 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Judicial Branch Seeks Public Input on Strategic Planning Priorities

News Item
Minnesota Judicial Branch Seeks Public Input on Strategic Planning Priorities

Posted: Monday, February 28, 2022

Minnesota Judicial Branch Seeks Public Input on Strategic Planning Priorities

The Minnesota Judicial Branch is seeking input on ways the courts can increase access to justice, improve customer service, and sustain public accountability.   The Minnesota Judicial Branch Strategic Planning Survey invites participants to share feedback on the Judicial Branch’s three strategic goals – Access to Justice, Effective Administration of Justice, and Public Trust and Accountability. Responses to the Survey will help the Judicial Branch identify short-term and long-term priorities for its strategic planning. The Survey will be open from Monday, February 28 through Tuesday, March 14.    “The lessons we have learned from a shift to virtual hearings during the pandemic, and rapidly evolving technology, are driving forces behind our strategic planning. Equally as important is how the courts should adapt and evolve to reflect what Minnesotans expect to see from their court system. This Survey is an opportunity for the public to help shape the Judicial Branch’s strategic priorities,” said State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba.   Every two years, the Judicial Branch creates a strategic plan to support its mission to provide justice through a system that assures equal access for the fair and timely resolution of cases and controversies. This year, the Judicial Branch is also engaging in long-term strategic planning to assist in developing priorities and projects over the next 10 years. This work will support a deliberate and planned approach to achieving the long-term strategies and initiatives identified through this process.   Previous strategic plans developed by the Judicial Branch have led to initiatives that have improved access, transparency, and convenience in the court system. Examples include eCourtMN, which is an electronic court access system that allows people to view, file, or add information to court cases in district courts; enhanced online access to district court case documents through Minnesota Court Records Online; a mobile application for people summoned for jury service; and Guide & File resources to support people who choose to represent themselves in court proceedings.  

You just read:

Minnesota Judicial Branch Seeks Public Input on Strategic Planning Priorities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.