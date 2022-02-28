Submit Release
M2M Certified Supports NIX United and Ukraine

We Stand Proudly With All The Brave People of Ukraine

These “Horrendous Unprovoked Crimes of War” that have been perpetrated by the “Evil Empire of Putin’s Russia” must be “Condemned and Avenged by the Entire World”
— Kelly Venturini - CEO, M2M Certified
LA JOLLA, CA, US, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2M Certified offers our solidarity to NIX United, Blockchain Solutions - M2M Certified our Ukrainian business colleagues and are very proud to promote their amazing software solutions on our Organic SEO Website platform.

NIX - Your Global Software Engineering Partner, helps clients transform their businesses through innovative technology solutions.

NIX has grown from humble beginnings in a garage in 1994 with just two people to become one of the world-leading IT service providers, according to the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100.

With dedicated involvement, NIX strives to provide added value in a client’s business context, technical innovations, and process improvements to strengthen our clients’ long-term position.

The NIX world-class team of more than 2000 passionate technologists for today has delivered more than 3000 successful projects.

NIX Core Values

We believe that teamwork is the active driving force behind great software development and partnerships. We are proud to be part of our clients’ teams, and it is our privilege to contribute to their technological growth dynamically.

We adopt and solve complex technical challenges no matter where, why, and when they may arise due to a combination of extensive tech expertise, a stance of creative bravery, and an uncompromising passion for our work.

We increase and share our expertise, experience, and commitment to growth to fulfill clients’ results using the latest technology.

"These Horrendous Unprovoked Crimes of War that have been perpetrated by the Evil Empire of Putin’s Russia must be Condemned and Avenged by the Entire World," says Kelly Venturini. "We Stand Proudly With All The Brave People of Ukraine." - CEO, M2M Certified

Kelly Venturini
M2M Certified
+1 844-626-2378
