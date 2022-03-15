5 COMMUNITIES LAUNCH SEA ENERGY SOLUTIONS PILOT PROGRAM IN NEW JERSEY

Logo of the Sustainable Essex Alliance SmartPower logo SmartPower President Brian F. Keane

RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO GET NO COST ENERGY CONSULTATION AND IMPROVE HOME ENERGY PERFORMANCE

MAPLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Townships of Maplewood, Montclair, South Orange and Verona and the Borough of Glen Ridge, all members of the Sustainable Essex Alliance, collectively announced the launch of an innovative new pilot program that will help residents save money, improve their quality of life and protect the environment, all at the same time.

The SEA Energy Solutions program is an opportunity for homeowners and households within the five communities to sign up for a no cost, no obligation Virtual Energy Consultation through a dedicated website: https://seaenergysolutions.wee.green. Once signed up, a specialist will review the energy practices of interested residents and offer simple, cost-effective solutions that are tailored to their personal needs -- all virtually.

The non-profit organization, SmartPower, was selected to manage the SEA Energy Solutions program through a competitive RFP process. SmartPower has partnered with Abode Energy Management, an energy consulting firm from Concord, MA, to offer complementary services that will result in a highly impactful, cost-effective program for SEA.

“Each of the participating towns is excited to offer the SEA Energy Solutions program to its residents,” said Brian F. Keane, President of SmartPower. “Whether people want to make their homes more comfortable or simply save money and the environment, the SEA Energy Solutions offers so many benefits to them as well as to their community.”

Among the choices available to PSE&G customers are home energy audits; lighting and appliance rebates, upgrades to high efficiency heating and cooling, and even solar energy systems with incentives and attractive financing options. Through the Virtual Energy Consultation, participants will be guided by their energy specialist as to which programs and incentives will best suit their needs. The number of participants is limited by town.

Furthermore, the program will assist qualifying low- and moderate-income households to take advantage of a wide range of efficiency measures at little or no cost to such customers.

The SEA Energy Solutions program is intended as a pilot program that ultimately will help to create a full-scale residential energy efficiency outreach and energy- planning program for participating communities, including other towns in Essex County.

“Each one of us can be a part of the energy solution,” said SmartPower's Keane. “At a time when we urgently need to change our energy habits, SEA Energy Solutions can help ‘turbo charge’ those efforts. Log onto https://seaenergysolutions.wee.green and let’s start saving energy now!”

About Sustainable Essex Alliance: The Sustainable Essex Alliance (SEA) is a coalition of local municipal green teams, environmental commissions and sustainability organizations working together to create solutions for local environments and economies. On the web at: www.sustainableessex.wordpress.com

About SmartPower: SmartPower is the nation’s leading non-profit 501(c)3 marketing organization dedicated to promoting energy efficiency and clean, renewable energy. Founded in 2002, we research, conceptualize and manage award-winning programs across the U.S. on behalf of federal, state and local agencies, utilities, foundations and private companies. On the web at www.smartpower.org

About Abode Energy Management (AEM): A New England-based company experienced in providing an array of efficiency and renewable energy solutions for residents across multiple utility programs. AEM understands the challenges and nuances in implementing effective energy efficiency programs that drive utilization among residents that need it the most. On the web at www.AbodeEM.com