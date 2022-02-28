Submit Release
Notice of Public Comment Period: Proposed 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER)

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are soliciting public comments on the proposed 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). Public comments will be accepted from March 1 to March 15, 2022. 

The CAPER pertains to the programs in the bulleted list below, and includes a description of resources available; the investment of available resources; the geographic distribution and location of local investments; families and persons assisted; actions taken to affirmatively further fair housing; and other actions indicated in the State of Nebraska 2020 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development.

  • Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
  • HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME)
  • National Housing Trust Fund (HTF)
  • Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)
  • Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids (HOPWA)
  • Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Fund (HSATF)
  • Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF)

In addition to the above listed programs, the report will include references to the CARES Act funds allocated through the CDBG-CV, HOPWA-CV and ESG-CV programs. 

The proposed 2020 CAPER will be available electronically starting on February 28, 2022, at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/reports

Public comments will be accepted from March 1 to March 15, 2022. All comments must be received by DED by March 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666; or email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “2020 Proposed CAPER.” Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Rebecca Schademann at 402-471-3172 or ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov

