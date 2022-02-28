Visitor Spending for January 2022 Decreased 19.0 Percent from Pre-pandemic January 2020

Posted on Feb 28, 2022 in News

For Immediate Release: February 28, 2022

Visitor arrivals for January 2022 down 33.0 percent compared to January 2020

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors who came to the islands in January 2022 was $1.40 billion, compared to $397.9 million (+251.4%) spent in January 2021.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirements for travelers, the State of Hawaii achieved record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 through February 2020. January 2022 visitor spending was lower compared to $1.73 billion (-19.0%) spent in January 2020 and $1.62 billion (-13.5%) reported for January 2019.

A total of 574,183 visitors came in January 2022 and of that number 567,179 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, cruise operations resumed in January 2022 with the arrival of seven cruise ships that brought another 7,004 visitors to the state. In comparison, 171,976 visitors (+233.9%) arrived by air only in January 2021 since there were no cruise ship activities in 2021; versus 857,066 visitors (-33.0%) who came by air and by cruise ships in January 2020; and 817,600 visitors (-29.8%) who arrived by air and by cruise ships in January 2019.

In January 2022, domestic passengers could bypass the State’s mandatory five-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. Passengers arriving on direct international flights were subjected to federal U.S. entry requirements which included proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 24 hours of travel or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days, prior to their flight. Cruise ships coming to Hawai?i beginning in January 2022 are required to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with the State Department of Transportation, Harbors Division. Cruise lines are required to follow strict health and safety protocols under the Hawaii’s Safe Travels program including vaccination, COVID-19 testing, and have a dedicated medical staff on board, cabins for isolation, and a contingency plan with local hospitals to handle any COVID issues.

The average daily census¹ was 202,071 visitors in January 2022, compared to 80,770 visitors in January 2021; versus 268,423 visitors in January 2020; and 262,235 visitors in January 2019.

In January 2022, 326,496 visitors arrived by air from the U.S. West, compared to 112,020 visitors (+191.5%) in January 2021; versus 354,115 visitors (-7.8%) in January 2020; and 317,655 visitors (+2.8%) in January 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $705.6 million in January 2022, compared to only $225.7 million (+212.6%) in January 2021; versus $630.8 million (+11.8%) in January 2020; and $556.7 million (+26.7%) in January 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending also contributed to increased U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to January 2020 and January 2019.

There were 183,964 visitors from the U.S. East in January 2022, compared to 50,788 visitors (+262.2%) in January 2021; versus 199,815 visitors (-7.9%) in January 2020; and 185,253 visitors (-0.7%) in January 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $529.4 million in January 2022 compared to $137.9 million (+283.8%) in January 2021; versus $507.9 million (+4.2%) in January 2020; and $462.9 million (+14.4%) in January 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending and a longer length of stay contributed to the growth in U.S. East visitor expenditures compared to January 2020 and January 2019.

There were 2,850 visitors from Japan in January 2022; compared to 1,165 visitors (+144.7%) in January 2021; versus 117,995 visitors (-97.6%) in January 2020; and 120,418 visitors (-97.6%) in January 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $11.6 million in January 2022; compared to $4.8 million (+141.7%) in January 2021 versus $171.2 million (-93.2%) in January 2020; and $173.4 million (-93.3%) in January 2019.

In January 2022, 23,551 visitors arrived from Canada; compared to 2,898 visitors (+712.7%) in January 2021; versus 66,442 visitors (-64.6%) in January 2020; and 69,687 visitors (-66.2%) in January 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $69.5 million in January 2022 compared to $14.9 million (+364.9%) in January 2021; versus $161.7 million (-57.0%) in January 2020; and $165.4 million (-58.0%) in January 2019.

There were 30,318 visitors from All Other International Markets in January 2022. These visitors were from Oceania, Europe, Other Asia, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 5,105 visitors (+493.9%) from All Other International Markets in January 2021; versus 107,769 visitors (-71.9%) in January 2020; and 112,554 visitors (-73.1%) in January 2019.

In January 2022, a total of 4,943 trans-Pacific flights with 1,036,109 seats serving the Hawaiian Islands; compared to 2,856 flights with 593,981 seats in January 2021; versus 5,419 flights with 1,202,300 seats in January 2020; and 5,158 flights with 1,134,182 seats in January 2019.

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In January 2022, 245,527 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 80,884 visitors came from the Mountain region. In terms of accommodations, 47.4 percent of the U.S. West visitors in January 2022 stayed in hotels, 21.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.9 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 9.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

Daily visitor spending in January 2022 was $221 per person, up significantly from $153 per person (+44.1%) in January 2021. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping and entertainment and recreation expenses were all higher compared to January 2021.

Daily visitor spending in January 2022 was much higher versus $188 per person (+17.2%) in January 2020 and $180 per person (+22.7%) in January 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 183,964 U.S. East visitors in January 2022, the majority were from the East North Central (43,419), South Atlantic (36,191 visitors) and West North Central (33,429 visitors) regions. In terms of lodging, 54.9 percent of the U.S. East visitors in January 2022 stayed in hotels, 17.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.4 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 10.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

Daily visitor spending in January 2022 was $242 per person, up from $167 per person (+44.7%) in January 2021. Visitors spent much more on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, entertainment and recreation and shopping than in January 2021.

Daily visitor spending in January 2022 increased compared to $226 per person (+6.8%) in January 2020; and $216 per person (+11.7%) in January 2019.

Japan: Of the 2,850 visitors in January 2022, 2,590 arrived on international flights and 260 came on domestic flights. In January 2022, due to continued concerns over the Omicron variant, Japan extended an entry ban on non-resident foreigners through Feb. 28, 2022. Travelers permitted to enter Japan, including returning residents, were required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival and quarantine for 14 days. Travelers from destinations defined as high-risk by the Japan government were required to undergo institutional quarantine for 3, 6, or 10 days, before completing the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period at home or pre-arranged accommodation.

In terms of lodging, 42.6 percent of the visitors in January 2022 stayed in hotels, 34.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 18.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 9.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

Daily spending by visitors in January 2022 was $216 per person, compared to $204 per person in January 2021. Visitors spent more on shopping and transportation but less on lodging, food and beverage, and entertainment and recreation compared to January 2021.

Daily visitor spending in January 2022 declined compared to $243 per person (-11.1%) in January 2020; and $240 per person (-9.8%) in January 2019.

Canada: Of the 23,551 visitors in January 2022, 21,666 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 1,885 visitors came on domestic flights. In January 2022, all travelers, including returning residents of Canada, were required to show a negative pre-arrival PCR or RT-LAMP test taken within 72 hours before entry into Canada, and submit their information into ArriveCAN. Unvaccinated travelers were required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In terms of lodging, 39.1 percent stayed in hotels, 35.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.4 percent stayed in timeshares, 13.3 percent stayed in rental homes and 7.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Daily spending by visitors in January 2022 rose to $178 per person, compared to $172 per person in January 2021. Lodging, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses increased but spending on food and beverage decreased compared to January 2021.

Daily visitor spending in January 2022 increased versus $174 per person (+2.5%) in January 2020; and $167 per person (+6.9%) in January 2019.

Highlights from All Other International Markets:

Australia: There were 4,222 visitors from Australia in January 2022. Of that number, 3,135 visitors came on direct flights from Sydney, which resumed in December 2021; while 1,087 came on domestic flights. In comparison there were 48 visitors in January 2021; versus 21,929 visitors in January 2020; and 26,465 visitors in January 2019. In January 2022, arrivals to Australia, including returning residents, were required to be fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure. Australian citizens who returned from high-risk countries, were required to undergo supervised quarantine for 14 days.

New Zealand: There were 224 visitors from New Zealand in January 2022. Of that number, 222 visitors arrived on domestic flights, while two visitors came on international flights from Australia. Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended. In comparison, there were 74 visitors in January 2021, versus 4,901 visitors in January 2020, and 4,844 visitors in January 2019. In January 2022, all arrivals, including returning residents, were required to be fully vaccinated and present a negative test, taken within 48 hours of travel. Travelers were required to quarantine for 10 days and test negative for Covid-19 at the end of this period before entering the community.

China: There were 789 visitors from China in January 2022 who came on domestic flights. Direct air service from China to Hawaii was terminated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 98 visitors in January 2021, versus 12,445 visitors in January 2020, and 10,944 visitors in January 2019. In January 2022, all travelers to China, including returning Chinese citizens, were required to present two negative tests — PCR and antibody tests — taken within 48 hours of travel. Travelers were required to show proof of vaccination at least 14 days prior to entry to China and to quarantine for 14 days at designated facilities at their own expenses.

Korea: There were 2,126 visitors from Korea in January 2022. Of that number, 1,785 arrived on direct flights from Korea and 341 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 230 visitors in January 2021, versus 25,956 visitors in January 2020, and 27,907 visitors in January 2019. In January 2022, South Korean authorities tightened travel restrictions amid increased COVID-19 activity. Travelers to Korea, including returning residents, were required to present evidence of a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure. Travelers must quarantine for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests within 24 hours of arrival and on day 10 of quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

Taiwan: There were 105 visitors from Taiwan in January 2022 who came on domestic flights. Direct service from Taipei, Taiwan has been suspended since April 2020. In comparison there were 12 visitors in January 2021, versus 2,255 visitors in January 2020, and 1,859 visitors in January 2019. All travelers to Taiwan in January 2022, including returning Taiwan nationals, were required to provide a negative PCR test taken within two days of entry, quarantine for 14 days in designated facilities and have additional PCR testing at the end of their quarantine.

Europe: In January 2022, there were 3,547 visitors from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. In comparison, 334 visitors arrived in January 2021, versus 7,629 visitors in January 2020, and 8,022 visitors who came in January 2019. In Germany, all arrivals in January 2022 were required to present proof of vaccination, recovery, or an approved negative PCR or rapid antigen test within 48 hours before arrival. Unvaccinated travelers who visited a high-risk destination 10 days before entry into Germany were required to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival. In the United Kingdom, travelers were required to show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours before arrival. Vaccinated U.K. nationals did not have to quarantine, but must complete a passenger locator form, take a PCR or antigen test two days after their arrival and self-isolate until a negative result is returned. Unvaccinated travelers were required to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival and test on days two and eight of quarantine.

Latin America: There were 1,335 visitors from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in January 2022; compared to 281 visitors in January 2021; versus 2,342 visitors in January 2020; and 2,525 visitors in January 2019. In Argentina, travelers were required to complete a health statutory declaration 48 hours before travel and provide a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival. Vaccinated travelers did not have to quarantine. Unvaccinated travelers were required to self-isolate for at least 7 days from arrival until they receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken on the final day of self-isolation. In Mexico, travelers to the country were required to complete a health declaration form. There were no testing or quarantine requirements to enter Mexico.

Island Highlights:

Oahu: There were 277,228 visitors to Oahu in January 2022; compared to 78,967 visitors (+251.1%) in January 2021; versus 506,708 visitors (-45.3%) in January 2020; and 488,441 visitors (-43.2%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $566.7 million; compared to $167.3 million (+238.7%) in January 2021; versus $706.8 million (-19.8%) in January 2020; and $700.2 million (-19.1%) in January 2019.

The average daily census on Oahu was 78,394 visitors in January 2022; compared to 34,104 visitors in January 2021; versus 117,674 visitors in January 2020; and 116,417 visitors in January 2019.

Maui: There were 183,278 visitors to Maui in January 2022; compared to 66,925 visitors (+173.9%) in 2021; versus 243,086 visitors (-24.6%) in January 2020; and 233,422 visitors (-21.5%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $424.5 million; compared to $128.7 million (+229.9%) in January 2021; versus $517.0 million (-17.9%) in January 2020; and $474.2 million (-10.5%) in January 2019.

The average daily census on Maui was 57,743 visitors in January 2022; compared to 26,189 visitors in January 2021; versus 70,893 visitors in January 2020; and 69,854 visitors in January 2019.

Kauai: There were 84,828 visitors to Kauai in January 2022; compared to 3,987 visitors (+2,027.5%) in January 2021; versus 113,796 visitors (-25.5%) in January 2020; and 106,142 visitors (-20.1%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $161.1 million; compared to $28.8 million (+459.3%) in January 2021; versus $192.7 million (-16.4%) in January 2020; and $176.5 million (-8.7%) in January 2019.

The average daily census on Kauai was 25,554 visitors in January 2022; compared to 3,005 visitors in January 2021; versus 29,692 visitors in January 2020; and 29,784 visitors in January 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 110,697 visitors to Hawaii Island in January 2022; compared to 34,288 visitors (+222.8%) in January 2021; versus 165,297 visitors (-33.0%) in January 2020; and 147,402 visitors (-24.9%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $235.6 million; compared to $71.2 million (+231.1%) in January 2021; versus $291.8 million (-19.3%) in January 2020; and $253.3 million (-7.0%) in January 2019.

The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 37,823 visitors in January 2022; compared to 16,982 visitors in January 2021; versus 46,635 visitors in January 2020; and 42,548 visitors in January 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii:

U.S. West: There were 4,078 scheduled flights with 813,519 seats in January 2022; compared to 2,495 flights with 499,872 seats in January 2021; versus 3,597 flights with 719,637 seats in January 2020; and 3,331 flights with 668,288 seats in January 2019.

In January 2022, there was new service from Ontario (5,670) and Santa Ana (3,654); and increased service from Anchorage (9,965, +33.3%), Denver (30,953 +126.1%), Las Vegas (51,652 +220.3%), Long Beach (22,568 +419.2%), Los Angeles (226,058, +80.0%), Oakland (52,388 +32.4%), Phoenix (59,440, +139.2%), Portland (27,800, +23.8%), Sacramento (26,202 +18.5%), Salt Lake City (14,968, +24.4%), San Diego (50,112, +90.5%), San Francisco (91,478, +30.5%) and Seattle (101,468, +42.1%) compared to January 2021.

U.S. East: There were 398 scheduled flights with 109,066 seats in January 2022; compared to 231 flights with 57,796 seats in January 2021; versus 432 seats with 123,403 seats in January 2020; and 324 flights and 95,344 seats in January 2019.

In January 2022, air service resumed from Washington D.C. (1,576 seats); there was new service from Austin (3,614), Charlotte (546) and Orlando (3,892); and increased service from Atlanta (9,039 seats, +83.0%), Boston (5,004, +125.0%), Chicago (16,068, +66.5%), Dallas (35,700, +32.8%), Houston (8,280, +68.2%), Minneapolis (9,083, +92.8%), New York (JFK) (8,062, +123.1%) and Newark (8,202, +858.2%).

Japan: There were 78 scheduled flights with 16,033 seats in January 2022; compared to 59 flights and 15,595 seats in January 2021; versus 651 flights with 176,196 seats in January 2020; and 696 scheduled flights with 174,100 seats in January 2019.

In January 2022, there was increased service from Tokyo-Narita (9,090, +45.1%) but reduced service from Tokyo-Haneda (5,636, -14.0%) and Osaka (1,307, -53.0%) compared to January 2021.

Canada: There were 266 scheduled flights with 60,041 seats in January 2022; compared to 31 flights and 6,978 seats in January 2021; versus 329 flights with 65,590 seats in January 2020; and 403 scheduled flights with 72,049 seats in January 2019.

Oceania: In January 2022 there were 39 scheduled flights and 11,165 seats from Sydney. Air service from the Oceania market (Australia and New Zealand) was suspended in January 2021. In January 2020, there were 144 scheduled flights with 41,669 seats from Oceania, with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,690) and Sydney (21,843), and from Auckland (11,522). In January 2019, there were 144 scheduled flights with 44,633 seats from Oceania, with service from Brisbane (4,170 seats), Melbourne (4,355) and Sydney (23,996) and from Auckland (12,112).

Other Asia: In January 2022, there were 34 scheduled flights with 11,071 seats from Seoul. There were five flights with 1,390 seats from Seoul in January 2021. In January 2020, there were 137 scheduled flights with 41,139 seats from Other Asia, with service from Seoul (30,793 seats), Shanghai (7,592) and Taipei (2,754). In January 2019, there were 151 scheduled flights with 47,299 seats from Other Asia, with service from Seoul (33,610 seats), Shanghai (7,592), Beijing (3,081) and Hangzhou (262), and from Taipei (2,754).

Other Markets: In January 2022, there were 29 flights with 10,150 seats from Guam; and service from Manila (7 flights and 2,163 seats), Papeete (5 flights and 1,390 seats) and Pago Pago (1 flights and 278 seats). In January 2021, there were flights from Guam (30 flights and 10,920 seats) and Manila (2 flights and 618 seats). In January 2020, there was service from Apia (5 flights, 826 seats), Christmas Island (5 flights, 736 seats), Guam (31 flights, 11,284 seats), Majuro (18 flights, 2,988 seats), Manila (22 flights, 6,798 seats), Nadi (4 flights, 662 seats), Pago Pago (9 flights, 2,502 seats) and Papeete (5 flights, 1,390 seats). In January 2019, there was also service from Apia (4 flights, 668 seats), Christmas Island (5 flights, 610 seats), Guam (31 flights, 11,284 seats), Majuro (17 flights, 2,822 seats), Manila (22 flights, 5,896 seats), Nadi (4 flights, 668 seats), Pago Pago (11 flights, 3,058 seats) and Papeete (6 flights, 1,668 seats).

Cruise Ship Visitors:

In January 2022, 7,004 visitors came to the islands aboard seven out-of-state cruise ships. Due to social distancing protocol and requirements for isolation cabins, these ships were operating at 40% to 70% of capacity. The Hawaii home-ported cruise ship suspended interisland cruises in January 2022 and will resume operation in April 2022.

In January 2021, sails on the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship were suspended and out-of-state cruise ships were not permitted into the islands due to the CDC’s “Conditional Sailing Order.” In January 2020, 10,930 visitors arrived on nine out-of-state cruise ships while 9,354 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship. In January 2019, 12,033 visitors arrived on seven out-of-state cruise ships and another 9,358 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

We are pleased to see another milestone in the visitor industry recovery with over 7,000 cruise visitors in January 2022 after 21 months of suspension. Cruise activity is an important part of the overall tourism in the state with cruise visitors accounting for 2.6 percent of Hawaii’s total visitors in 2019.

With the existence of the Omicron variant, visitor arrivals in January 2022 was over 70 percent of the January 2019 level, indicating that the demand for Hawaii visitation remains strong, especially from the U.S. mainland. Visitation by the U.S. visitors has been surpassing the 2019 levels since May 2021.

Global travel is opening up and we are seeing pent up demand. We expect a strong summer and look forward to welcoming international visitors from Australia, New Zealand and Japan in the second half of the year. Hard decisions were made to protect our communities so as we see positive movement, we must continue to remain vigilant and strategically monitor the stability of COVID-19 spread and the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine as it affects oil prices, air lift and consumer demand for travel.

Statement by HTA President and CEO John De Fries:

Hawaii began the year with positive gains in total visitor spending and per person, per day visitor spending for January, which are two of the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s overall Key Performance Indicators as outlined in our 2020-2025 Strategic Plan. Both measures contribute to the meaningful economic growth needed for our state’s recovery.

The visitor industry continues to be a driver of job growth, career opportunities and economic diversification. We continue our mission to Malama Kuu Home (caring for my beloved home), working diligently to achieve the balance desired by our communities for the well-being of Hawaii and generations to come.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the January 2022 tables here.

# # #

JANUARY 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2021P % change 2022P YTD 2021P % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,398.1 397.9 251.4 1,398.1 397.9 251.4 Total by air 1,396.0 397.9 250.8 1,396.0 397.9 250.8 U.S. Total 1,234.9 363.6 239.6 1,234.9 363.6 239.6 U.S. West 705.6 225.7 212.6 705.6 225.7 212.6 U.S. East 529.4 137.9 283.8 529.4 137.9 283.8 Japan 11.6 4.8 141.7 11.6 4.8 141.7 Canada 69.5 14.9 364.9 69.5 14.9 364.9 All Others 80.0 14.6 449.6 80.0 14.6 449.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.0 0.0 N/A 2.0 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,264,201 2,503,864 150.2 6,264,201 2,503,864 150.2 Total by air 6,234,373 2,503,864 149.0 6,234,373 2,503,864 149.0 U.S. Total 5,385,613 2,298,135 134.3 5,385,613 2,298,135 134.3 U.S. West 3,193,796 1,471,794 117.0 3,193,796 1,471,794 117.0 U.S. East 2,191,818 826,341 165.2 2,191,818 826,341 165.2 Japan 53,641 23,587 127.4 53,641 23,587 127.4 Canada 389,407 87,001 347.6 389,407 87,001 347.6 All Others 405,712 95,140 326.4 405,712 95,140 326.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 29,828 0 N/A 29,828 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 574,183 171,976 233.9 574,183 171,976 233.9 Total by air 567,179 171,976 229.8 567,179 171,976 229.8 U.S. Total 510,460 162,808 213.5 510,460 162,808 213.5 U.S. West 326,496 112,020 191.5 326,496 112,020 191.5 U.S. East 183,964 50,788 262.2 183,964 50,788 262.2 Japan 2,850 1,165 144.7 2,850 1,165 144.7 Canada 23,551 2,898 712.7 23,551 2,898 712.7 All Others 30,318 5,105 493.9 30,318 5,105 493.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 7,004 0 N/A 7,004 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 202,071 80,770 150.2 202,071 80,770 150.2 Total by air 201,109 80,770 149.0 201,109 80,770 149.0 U.S. Total 173,729 74,133 134.3 173,729 74,133 134.3 U.S. West 103,026 47,477 117.0 103,026 47,477 117.0 U.S. East 70,704 26,656 165.2 70,704 26,656 165.2 Japan 1,730 761 127.4 1,730 761 127.4 Canada 12,562 2,806 347.6 12,562 2,806 347.6 All Others 13,087 3,069 326.4 13,087 3,069 326.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 962 0 N/A 962 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.91 14.56 -25.1 10.91 14.56 -25.1 Total by air 10.99 14.56 -24.5 10.99 14.56 -24.5 U.S. Total 10.55 14.12 -25.3 10.55 14.12 -25.3 U.S. West 9.78 13.14 -25.5 9.78 13.14 -25.5 U.S. East 11.91 16.27 -26.8 11.91 16.27 -26.8 Japan 18.82 20.25 -7.1 18.82 20.25 -7.1 Canada 16.53 30.02 -44.9 16.53 30.02 -44.9 All Others 13.38 18.64 -28.2 13.38 18.64 -28.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.26 0.00 N/A 4.26 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 223.2 158.9 40.4 223.2 158.9 40.4 Total by air 223.9 158.9 40.9 223.9 158.9 40.9 U.S. Total 229.3 158.2 44.9 229.3 158.2 44.9 U.S. West 220.9 153.3 44.1 220.9 153.3 44.1 U.S. East 241.5 166.9 44.7 241.5 166.9 44.7 Japan 216.3 203.5 6.3 216.3 203.5 6.3 Canada 178.5 171.8 3.9 178.5 171.8 3.9 All Others 197.2 153.0 28.9 197.2 153.0 28.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68.4 0.0 N/A 68.4 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,434.9 2,313.7 5.2 2,434.9 2,313.7 5.2 Total by air 2,461.3 2,313.7 6.4 2,461.3 2,313.7 6.4 U.S. Total 2,419.2 2,233.3 8.3 2,419.2 2,233.3 8.3 U.S. West 2,161.0 2,014.6 7.3 2,161.0 2,014.6 7.3 U.S. East 2,877.5 2,715.6 6.0 2,877.5 2,715.6 6.0 Japan 4,070.5 4,121.6 -1.2 4,070.5 4,121.6 -1.2 Canada 2,950.9 5,159.0 -42.8 2,950.9 5,159.0 -42.8 All Others 2,639.2 2,851.8 -7.5 2,639.2 2,851.8 -7.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 291.5 0.0 N/A 291.5 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JANUARY 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2020) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2020 % change 2022P YTD 2020 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,398.1 1,725.9 -19.0 1,398.1 1,725.9 -19.0 Total by air 1,396.0 1,721.6 -18.9 1,396.0 1,721.6 -18.9 U.S. Total 1,234.9 1,138.7 8.4 1,234.9 1,138.7 8.4 U.S. West 705.6 630.8 11.8 705.6 630.8 11.8 U.S. East 529.4 507.9 4.2 529.4 507.9 4.2 Japan 11.6 171.2 -93.2 11.6 171.2 -93.2 Canada 69.5 161.7 -57.0 69.5 161.7 -57.0 All Others 80.0 250.1 -68.0 80.0 250.1 -68.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.0 4.3 -52.7 2.0 4.3 -52.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,264,201 8,321,114 -24.7 6,264,201 8,321,114 -24.7 Total by air 6,234,373 8,272,732 -24.6 6,234,373 8,272,732 -24.6 U.S. Total 5,385,613 5,593,423 -3.7 5,385,613 5,593,423 -3.7 U.S. West 3,193,796 3,348,168 -4.6 3,193,796 3,348,168 -4.6 U.S. East 2,191,818 2,245,255 -2.4 2,191,818 2,245,255 -2.4 Japan 53,641 704,027 -92.4 53,641 704,027 -92.4 Canada 389,407 928,346 -58.1 389,407 928,346 -58.1 All Others 405,712 1,046,936 -61.2 405,712 1,046,936 -61.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 29,828 48,382 -38.3 29,828 48,382 -38.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 574,183 857,066 -33.0 574,183 857,066 -33.0 Total by air 567,179 846,137 -33.0 567,179 846,137 -33.0 U.S. Total 510,460 553,930 -7.8 510,460 553,930 -7.8 U.S. West 326,496 354,115 -7.8 326,496 354,115 -7.8 U.S. East 183,964 199,815 -7.9 183,964 199,815 -7.9 Japan 2,850 117,995 -97.6 2,850 117,995 -97.6 Canada 23,551 66,442 -64.6 23,551 66,442 -64.6 All Others 30,318 107,769 -71.9 30,318 107,769 -71.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 7,004 10,930 -35.9 7,004 10,930 -35.9 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 202,071 268,423 -24.7 202,071 268,423 -24.7 Total by air 201,109 266,862 -24.6 201,109 266,862 -24.6 U.S. Total 173,729 180,433 -3.7 173,729 180,433 -3.7 U.S. West 103,026 108,005 -4.6 103,026 108,005 -4.6 U.S. East 70,704 72,428 -2.4 70,704 72,428 -2.4 Japan 1,730 22,711 -92.4 1,730 22,711 -92.4 Canada 12,562 29,947 -58.1 12,562 29,947 -58.1 All Others 13,087 33,772 -61.2 13,087 33,772 -61.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 962 1,561 -38.3 962 1,561 -38.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.91 9.71 12.4 10.91 9.71 12.4 Total by air 10.99 9.78 12.4 10.99 9.78 12.4 U.S. Total 10.55 10.10 4.5 10.55 10.10 4.5 U.S. West 9.78 9.46 3.5 9.78 9.46 3.5 U.S. East 11.91 11.24 6.0 11.91 11.24 6.0 Japan 18.82 5.97 215.5 18.82 5.97 215.5 Canada 16.53 13.97 18.3 16.53 13.97 18.3 All Others 13.38 9.71 37.7 13.38 9.71 37.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.26 4.43 -3.8 4.26 4.43 -3.8 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 223.2 207.4 7.6 223.2 207.4 7.6 Total by air 223.9 208.1 7.6 223.9 208.1 7.6 U.S. Total 229.3 203.6 12.6 229.3 203.6 12.6 U.S. West 220.9 188.4 17.2 220.9 188.4 17.2 U.S. East 241.5 226.2 6.8 241.5 226.2 6.8 Japan 216.3 243.1 -11.1 216.3 243.1 -11.1 Canada 178.5 174.2 2.5 178.5 174.2 2.5 All Others 197.2 238.8 -17.4 197.2 238.8 -17.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68.4 89.2 -23.3 68.4 89.2 -23.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,434.9 2,013.8 20.9 2,434.9 2,013.8 20.9 Total by air 2,461.3 2,034.7 21.0 2,461.3 2,034.7 21.0 U.S. Total 2,419.2 2,055.7 17.7 2,419.2 2,055.7 17.7 U.S. West 2,161.0 1,781.4 21.3 2,161.0 1,781.4 21.3 U.S. East 2,877.5 2,541.7 13.2 2,877.5 2,541.7 13.2 Japan 4,070.5 1,450.7 180.6 4,070.5 1,450.7 180.6 Canada 2,950.9 2,433.4 21.3 2,950.9 2,433.4 21.3 All Others 2,639.2 2,320.3 13.7 2,639.2 2,320.3 13.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 291.5 395.0 -26.2 291.5 395.0 -26.2

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JANUARY 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE ( 2022 vs. 2019 ) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,398.1 1,617.0 -13.5 1,398.1 1,617.0 -13.5 Total by air 1,396.0 1,612.9 -13.4 1,396.0 1,612.9 -13.4 U.S. Total 1,234.9 1,019.6 21.1 1,234.9 1,019.6 21.1 U.S. West 705.6 556.7 26.7 705.6 556.7 26.7 U.S. East 529.4 462.9 14.4 529.4 462.9 14.4 Japan 11.6 173.4 -93.3 11.6 173.4 -93.3 Canada 69.5 165.4 -58.0 69.5 165.4 -58.0 All Others 80.0 254.5 -68.6 80.0 254.5 -68.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.0 4.1 -50.1 2.0 4.1 -50.1 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,264,201 8,129,294 -22.9 6,264,201 8,129,294 -22.9 Total by air 6,234,373 8,076,194 -22.8 6,234,373 8,076,194 -22.8 U.S. Total 5,385,613 5,233,816 2.9 5,385,613 5,233,816 2.9 U.S. West 3,193,796 3,092,709 3.3 3,193,796 3,092,709 3.3 U.S. East 2,191,818 2,141,107 2.4 2,191,818 2,141,107 2.4 Japan 53,641 723,353 -92.6 53,641 723,353 -92.6 Canada 389,407 990,828 -60.7 389,407 990,828 -60.7 All Others 405,712 1,128,197 -64.0 405,712 1,128,197 -64.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 29,828 53,100 -43.8 29,828 53,100 -43.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 574,183 817,600 -29.8 574,183 817,600 -29.8 Total by air 567,179 805,567 -29.6 567,179 805,567 -29.6 U.S. Total 510,460 502,908 1.5 510,460 502,908 1.5 U.S. West 326,496 317,655 2.8 326,496 317,655 2.8 U.S. East 183,964 185,253 -0.7 183,964 185,253 -0.7 Japan 2,850 120,418 -97.6 2,850 120,418 -97.6 Canada 23,551 69,687 -66.2 23,551 69,687 -66.2 All Others 30,318 112,554 -73.1 30,318 112,554 -73.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 7,004 12,033 -41.8 7,004 12,033 -41.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 202,071 262,235 -22.9 202,071 262,235 -22.9 Total by air 201,109 260,522 -22.8 201,109 260,522 -22.8 U.S. Total 173,729 168,833 2.9 173,729 168,833 2.9 U.S. West 103,026 99,765 3.3 103,026 99,765 3.3 U.S. East 70,704 69,068 2.4 70,704 69,068 2.4 Japan 1,730 23,334 -92.6 1,730 23,334 -92.6 Canada 12,562 31,962 -60.7 12,562 31,962 -60.7 All Others 13,087 36,393 -64.0 13,087 36,393 -64.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 962 1,713 -43.8 962 1,713 -43.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.91 9.94 9.7 10.91 9.94 9.7 Total by air 10.99 10.03 9.6 10.99 10.03 9.6 U.S. Total 10.55 10.41 1.4 10.55 10.41 1.4 U.S. West 9.78 9.74 0.5 9.78 9.74 0.5 U.S. East 11.91 11.56 3.1 11.91 11.56 3.1 Japan 18.82 6.01 213.3 18.82 6.01 213.3 Canada 16.53 14.22 16.3 16.53 14.22 16.3 All Others 13.38 10.02 33.5 13.38 10.02 33.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.26 4.41 -3.5 4.26 4.41 -3.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 223.2 198.9 12.2 223.2 198.9 12.2 Total by air 223.9 199.7 12.1 223.9 199.7 12.1 U.S. Total 229.3 194.8 17.7 229.3 194.8 17.7 U.S. West 220.9 180.0 22.7 220.9 180.0 22.7 U.S. East 241.5 216.2 11.7 241.5 216.2 11.7 Japan 216.3 239.7 -9.8 216.3 239.7 -9.8 Canada 178.5 167.0 6.9 178.5 167.0 6.9 All Others 197.2 225.6 -12.6 197.2 225.6 -12.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68.4 77.0 -11.1 68.4 77.0 -11.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,434.9 1,977.7 23.1 2,434.9 1,977.7 23.1 Total by air 2,461.3 2,002.2 22.9 2,461.3 2,002.2 22.9 U.S. Total 2,419.2 2,027.3 19.3 2,419.2 2,027.3 19.3 U.S. West 2,161.0 1,752.4 23.3 2,161.0 1,752.4 23.3 U.S. East 2,877.5 2,498.6 15.2 2,877.5 2,498.6 15.2 Japan 4,070.5 1,439.6 182.8 4,070.5 1,439.6 182.8 Canada 2,950.9 2,374.1 24.3 2,950.9 2,374.1 24.3 All Others 2,639.2 2,261.3 16.7 2,639.2 2,261.3 16.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 291.5 339.7 -14.2 291.5 339.7 -14.2

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JANUARY 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2021P % change 2022P YTD 2021P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,398.1 397.9 251.4 1,398.1 397.9 251.4 Total by air 1,396.0 397.9 250.8 1,396.0 397.9 250.8 Oahu 566.7 167.3 238.7 566.7 167.3 238.7 Maui 424.5 128.7 229.9 424.5 128.7 229.9 Molokai 2.4 0.6 282.5 2.4 0.6 282.5 Lanai 5.8 1.4 331.3 5.8 1.4 331.3 Kauai 161.1 28.8 459.3 161.1 28.8 459.3 Hawaii Island 235.6 71.2 231.1 235.6 71.2 231.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.0 0.0 N/A 2.0 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,264,201 2,503,864 150.2 6,264,201 2,503,864 150.2 Total by air 6,234,373 2,503,864 149.0 6,234,373 2,503,864 149.0 Oahu 2,430,200 1,057,238 129.9 2,430,200 1,057,238 129.9 Maui 1,790,038 811,869 120.5 1,790,038 811,869 120.5 Molokai 27,338 9,145 198.9 27,338 9,145 198.9 Lanai 22,134 6,022 267.6 22,134 6,022 267.6 Kauai 792,162 93,162 750.3 792,162 93,162 750.3 Hawaii Island 1,172,502 526,428 122.7 1,172,502 526,428 122.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 29,828 0 N/A 29,828 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 574,183 171,976 233.9 574,183 171,976 233.9 Total by air 567,179 171,976 229.8 567,179 171,976 229.8 Oahu 277,228 78,967 251.1 277,228 78,967 251.1 Maui 183,278 66,925 173.9 183,278 66,925 173.9 Molokai 2,886 819 252.3 2,886 819 252.3 Lanai 3,873 953 306.2 3,873 953 306.2 Kauai 84,828 3,987 2,027.5 84,828 3,987 2,027.5 Hawaii Island 110,697 34,288 222.8 110,697 34,288 222.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 7,004 0 N/A 7,004 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 202,071 80,770 150.2 202,071 80,770 150.2 Total by air 201,109 80,770 149.0 201,109 80,770 149.0 Oahu 78,394 34,104 129.9 78,394 34,104 129.9 Maui 57,743 26,189 120.5 57,743 26,189 120.5 Molokai 882 295 198.9 882 295 198.9 Lanai 714 194 267.6 714 194 267.6 Kauai 25,554 3,005 750.3 25,554 3,005 750.3 Hawaii Island 37,823 16,982 122.7 37,823 16,982 122.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 962 0 N/A 962 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.91 14.56 -25.1 10.91 14.56 -25.1 Total by air 10.99 14.56 -24.5 10.99 14.56 -24.5 Oahu 8.77 13.39 -34.5 8.77 13.39 -34.5 Maui 9.77 12.13 -19.5 9.77 12.13 -19.5 Molokai 9.47 11.17 -15.1 9.47 11.17 -15.1 Lanai 5.72 6.32 -9.5 5.72 6.32 -9.5 Kauai 9.34 23.37 -60.0 9.34 23.37 -60.0 Hawaii Island 10.59 15.35 -31.0 10.59 15.35 -31.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.26 0.00 N/A 4.26 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 223.2 158.9 40.4 223.2 158.9 40.4 Total by air 223.9 158.9 40.9 223.9 158.9 40.9 Oahu 233.2 158.3 47.3 233.2 158.3 47.3 Maui 237.1 158.5 49.6 237.1 158.5 49.6 Molokai 86.3 67.4 28.0 86.3 67.4 28.0 Lanai 263.5 224.5 17.3 263.5 224.5 17.3 Kauai 203.4 309.2 -34.2 203.4 309.2 -34.2 Hawaii Island 200.9 135.2 48.7 200.9 135.2 48.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68.4 0.0 N/A 68.4 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,434.9 2,313.7 5.2 2,434.9 2,313.7 5.2 Total by air 2,461.3 2,313.7 6.4 2,461.3 2,313.7 6.4 Oahu 2,044.1 2,118.8 -3.5 2,044.1 2,118.8 -3.5 Maui 2,315.9 1,922.4 20.5 2,315.9 1,922.4 20.5 Molokai 817.6 753.0 8.6 817.6 753.0 8.6 Lanai 1,505.8 1,418.0 6.2 1,505.8 1,418.0 6.2 Kauai 1,899.2 7,224.7 -73.7 1,899.2 7,224.7 -73.7 Hawaii Island 2,128.2 2,075.1 2.6 2,128.2 2,075.1 2.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 291.5 0.0 N/A 291.5 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JANUARY 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2022 vs. 2020) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2020 % change 2022P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,398.1 1,725.9 -19.0 1,398.1 1,725.9 -19.0 Total by air 1,396.0 1,721.6 -18.9 1,396.0 1,721.6 -18.9 Oahu 566.7 706.8 -19.8 566.7 706.8 -19.8 Maui 424.5 517.0 -17.9 424.5 517.0 -17.9 Molokai 2.4 4.2 -43.5 2.4 4.2 -43.5 Lanai 5.8 9.1 -36.1 5.8 9.1 -36.1 Kauai 161.1 192.7 -16.4 161.1 192.7 -16.4 Hawaii Island 235.6 291.8 -19.3 235.6 291.8 -19.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.0 4.3 -52.7 2.0 4.3 -52.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,264,201 8,321,114 -24.7 6,264,201 8,321,114 -24.7 Total by air 6,234,373 8,272,732 -24.6 6,234,373 8,272,732 -24.6 Oahu 2,430,200 3,647,908 -33.4 2,430,200 3,647,908 -33.4 Maui 1,790,038 2,197,687 -18.5 1,790,038 2,197,687 -18.5 Molokai 27,338 35,919 -23.9 27,338 35,919 -23.9 Lanai 22,134 25,108 -11.8 22,134 25,108 -11.8 Kauai 792,162 920,439 -13.9 792,162 920,439 -13.9 Hawaii Island 1,172,502 1,445,673 -18.9 1,172,502 1,445,673 -18.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 29,828 48,382 -38.3 29,828 48,382 -38.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 574,183 857,066 -33.0 574,183 857,066 -33.0 Total by air 567,179 846,137 -33.0 567,179 846,137 -33.0 Oahu 277,228 506,708 -45.3 277,228 506,708 -45.3 Maui 183,278 243,086 -24.6 183,278 243,086 -24.6 Molokai 2,886 6,858 -57.9 2,886 6,858 -57.9 Lanai 3,873 6,066 -36.2 3,873 6,066 -36.2 Kauai 84,828 113,796 -25.5 84,828 113,796 -25.5 Hawaii Island 110,697 165,297 -33.0 110,697 165,297 -33.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 7,004 10,930 -35.9 7,004 10,930 -35.9 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 202,071 268,423 -24.7 202,071 268,423 -24.7 Total by air 201,109 266,862 -24.6 201,109 266,862 -24.6 Oahu 78,394 117,674 -33.4 78,394 117,674 -33.4 Maui 57,743 70,893 -18.5 57,743 70,893 -18.5 Molokai 882 1,159 -23.9 882 1,159 -23.9 Lanai 714 810 -11.8 714 810 -11.8 Kauai 25,554 29,692 -13.9 25,554 29,692 -13.9 Hawaii Island 37,823 46,635 -18.9 37,823 46,635 -18.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 962 1,561 -38.3 962 1,561 -38.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.91 9.71 12.4 10.91 9.71 12.4 Total by air 10.99 9.78 12.4 10.99 9.78 12.4 Oahu 8.77 7.20 21.8 8.77 7.20 21.8 Maui 9.77 9.04 8.0 9.77 9.04 8.0 Molokai 9.47 5.24 80.9 9.47 5.24 80.9 Lanai 5.72 4.14 38.1 5.72 4.14 38.1 Kauai 9.34 8.09 15.5 9.34 8.09 15.5 Hawaii Island 10.59 8.75 21.1 10.59 8.75 21.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.26 4.43 -3.8 4.26 4.43 -3.8 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 223.2 207.4 7.6 223.2 207.4 7.6 Total by air 223.9 208.1 7.6 223.9 208.1 7.6 Oahu 233.2 193.7 20.4 233.2 193.7 20.4 Maui 237.1 235.3 0.8 237.1 235.3 0.8 Molokai 86.3 116.2 -25.7 86.3 116.2 -25.7 Lanai 263.5 363.5 -27.5 263.5 363.5 -27.5 Kauai 203.4 209.4 -2.9 203.4 209.4 -2.9 Hawaii Island 200.9 201.8 -0.4 200.9 201.8 -0.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68.4 89.2 -23.3 68.4 89.2 -23.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,434.9 2,013.8 20.9 2,434.9 2,013.8 20.9 Total by air 2,461.3 2,034.7 21.0 2,461.3 2,034.7 21.0 Oahu 2,044.1 1,394.8 46.5 2,044.1 1,394.8 46.5 Maui 2,315.9 2,126.9 8.9 2,315.9 2,126.9 8.9 Molokai 817.6 608.4 34.4 817.6 608.4 34.4 Lanai 1,505.8 1,504.4 0.1 1,505.8 1,504.4 0.1 Kauai 1,899.2 1,693.6 12.1 1,899.2 1,693.6 12.1 Hawaii Island 2,128.2 1,765.2 20.6 2,128.2 1,765.2 20.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 291.5 395.0 -26.2 291.5 395.0 -26.2

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JANUARY 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,398.1 1,617.0 -13.5 1,398.1 1,617.0 -13.5 Total by air 1,396.0 1,612.9 -13.4 1,396.0 1,612.9 -13.4 Oahu 566.7 700.2 -19.1 566.7 700.2 -19.1 Maui 424.5 474.2 -10.5 424.5 474.2 -10.5 Molokai 2.4 2.8 -16.5 2.4 2.8 -16.5 Lanai 5.8 5.8 1.0 5.8 5.8 1.0 Kauai 161.1 176.5 -8.7 161.1 176.5 -8.7 Hawaii Island 235.6 253.3 -7.0 235.6 253.3 -7.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.0 4.1 -50.1 2.0 4.1 -50.1 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,264,201 8,129,294 -22.9 6,264,201 8,129,294 -22.9 Total by air 6,234,373 8,076,194 -22.8 6,234,373 8,076,194 -22.8 Oahu 2,430,200 3,608,940 -32.7 2,430,200 3,608,940 -32.7 Maui 1,790,038 2,165,484 -17.3 1,790,038 2,165,484 -17.3 Molokai 27,338 38,018 -28.1 27,338 38,018 -28.1 Lanai 22,134 21,441 3.2 22,134 21,441 3.2 Kauai 792,162 923,319 -14.2 792,162 923,319 -14.2 Hawaii Island 1,172,502 1,318,992 -11.1 1,172,502 1,318,992 -11.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 29,828 53,100 -43.8 29,828 53,100 -43.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 574,183 817,600 -29.8 574,183 817,600 -29.8 Total by air 567,179 805,567 -29.6 567,179 805,567 -29.6 Oahu 277,228 488,441 -43.2 277,228 488,441 -43.2 Maui 183,278 233,422 -21.5 183,278 233,422 -21.5 Molokai 2,886 5,567 -48.2 2,886 5,567 -48.2 Lanai 3,873 6,425 -39.7 3,873 6,425 -39.7 Kauai 84,828 106,142 -20.1 84,828 106,142 -20.1 Hawaii Island 110,697 147,402 -24.9 110,697 147,402 -24.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 7,004 12,033 -41.8 7,004 12,033 -41.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 202,071 262,235 -22.9 202,071 262,235 -22.9 Total by air 201,109 260,522 -22.8 201,109 260,522 -22.8 Oahu 78,394 116,417 -32.7 78,394 116,417 -32.7 Maui 57,743 69,854 -17.3 57,743 69,854 -17.3 Molokai 882 1,226 -28.1 882 1,226 -28.1 Lanai 714 692 3.2 714 692 3.2 Kauai 25,554 29,784 -14.2 25,554 29,784 -14.2 Hawaii Island 37,823 42,548 -11.1 37,823 42,548 -11.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 962 1,713 -43.8 962 1,713 -43.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.91 9.94 9.7 10.91 9.94 9.7 Total by air 10.99 10.03 9.6 10.99 10.03 9.6 Oahu 8.77 7.39 18.6 8.77 7.39 18.6 Maui 9.77 9.28 5.3 9.77 9.28 5.3 Molokai 9.47 6.83 38.7 9.47 6.83 38.7 Lanai 5.72 3.34 71.3 5.72 3.34 71.3 Kauai 9.34 8.70 7.4 9.34 8.70 7.4 Hawaii Island 10.59 8.95 18.4 10.59 8.95 18.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.26 4.41 -3.5 4.26 4.41 -3.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 223.2 198.9 12.2 223.2 198.9 12.2 Total by air 223.9 199.7 12.1 223.9 199.7 12.1 Oahu 233.2 194.0 20.2 233.2 194.0 20.2 Maui 237.1 219.0 8.3 237.1 219.0 8.3 Molokai 86.3 74.3 16.1 86.3 74.3 16.1 Lanai 263.5 269.3 -2.2 263.5 269.3 -2.2 Kauai 203.4 191.2 6.4 203.4 191.2 6.4 Hawaii Island 200.9 192.1 4.6 200.9 192.1 4.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68.4 77.0 -11.1 68.4 77.0 -11.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,434.9 1,977.7 23.1 2,434.9 1,977.7 23.1 Total by air 2,461.3 2,002.2 22.9 2,461.3 2,002.2 22.9 Oahu 2,044.1 1,433.5 42.6 2,044.1 1,433.5 42.6 Maui 2,315.9 2,031.6 14.0 2,315.9 2,031.6 14.0 Molokai 817.6 507.6 61.1 817.6 507.6 61.1 Lanai 1,505.8 898.6 67.6 1,505.8 898.6 67.6 Kauai 1,899.2 1,663.2 14.2 1,899.2 1,663.2 14.2 Hawaii Island 2,128.2 1,718.7 23.8 2,128.2 1,718.7 23.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 291.5 339.7 -14.2 291.5 339.7 -14.2

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism