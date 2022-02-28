St. John Bosco Graduate Returns to Begin Partnership with St. John Bosco Community Garden and Bread Company
Chez Bacchus will serve artisanal breads hand-crafted by St. John Bosco Bread Company and source seasonal produce from the St. John Bosco Community Garden.
When I saw what Bosco was doing with their community garden and bread company, I knew we had to find a way to work together.”BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Alvarez says his years at St John Bosco High School prepared him for a future in restaurant management. “The work ethic I learned as a Bosco student helped me to be able to work at high level restaurants.” After graduating in 2000, Alvarez studied Hospitality Management at Le Cordon Bleu College of CulinaryArts in Los Angeles.
— Anthony Alvarez, General Manager - Chez Bacchus
Alvarez is the General Manager of Chez Bacchus, a new farm-to-table restaurant serving seasonal California cuisine with a global influence located at Fourth and Olive in Long Beach.
After spending many years in the hospitality and restaurant industry from the Ritz Carlton, to the award-winning Osteria Mozza on Melrose and the two-star Michelin restaurant Mélisse in Santa Monica, his latest project brings him closer to home.
“When I saw what Bosco was doing with their community garden and bread company, I knew we had to find a way to work together,” says Alvarez.
In addition to sourcing seasonal produce from the St. John Bosco Community Garden, Chez Bacchus will serve fresh-baked, artisanal breads hand-crafted by St. John Bosco Bread Company, the school’s in-house bakery that uses ingredients from the garden to offer seasonal bread and accompaniments to its subscribers in support of its students. “To think we started these initiatives during the pandemic to help offset revenue losses and they are now spreading outside our community to help advance the Salesian mission is very exciting,” says St. John Bosco President Dr Brian Wickstrom.
Revenue generated from the partnership will help with tuition assistance for students in need at St. John Bosco, as well as go toward the enhancement of academic courses currently offered at Bosco, such as its Agricultural Science class, and those in development, including a culinary program.
Chez Bacchus is set to open in Spring 2022.
Megan Nash
St. John Bosco High School
+1 562-920-1734
mnash@bosco.org