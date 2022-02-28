Aavgo hires counsel in response to growth strategy

Nihit Desai, Esq.

Aavgo, the cloud-based SaaS technology company, announced that it has retained Wright Squared, PLLC as regulatory counsel. Aavgo is a cloud-based SaaS company.

Aavgo is excited to announce Nihit Desai, Esq., a member of Wright Squared, PLLC, as counsel. Wright Squared is a boutique business law firm specializing in technology, and venture capital.” — Mrunal Desai, Aavgo CEO

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aavgo, the cloud-based SaaS technology company, announced that it has retained Wright Squared, PLLC as regulatory counsel. Aavgo is a cloud-based SaaS technology company that offers solutions that directly impact a hotel's overall efficiency of operations, customer experience, and profitability.

Aavgo is excited to announce Nihit Desai, Esq., a member of Wright Squared, PLLC, as counsel. Wright Squared is a boutique business law firm specializing in securities regulation, tax, digital assets, technology transactions, venture capital, and business organizations. Desai specializes in growth strategy and venture capital in the tech and hospitality sectors. He recently handled a proof-of-concept rollout by Aavgo for 300 Starbucks outlets in Malaysia.

Aavgo recently launched the first human-assisted virtual front desk for hospitality services. The kiosk not only reduces hotel costs and guest wait-time but also protects the health of both staff and guests. Kiosk check-in has become the standard in the airline industry, with only 8% of domestic US airline passengers checking in face-to-face with airline desk clerks. Now, hotels can offer the same convenience, which most consumers prefer. According to Mrunal Desai, Aavgo’s CEO,

“The hospitality industry has been slow to evolve, likely due to the capital-intensive investment required to overhaul existing technologies and infrastructure. However, rising alternatives in the industry, like contactless check-in, force traditional hotels to be more competitive in their experience offering. Consumers hate waiting in line, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aavgo’s human-assisted kiosk provides the best solution that offers convenience plus the human touch, in a digital environment that’s safer for everyone.”

The human-assisted kiosk addresses the hospitality industry labor shortage by allowing hotels to “shop the world” for skilled, multi-lingual staff and joins a suite of Aavgo’s other pandemic-friendly digital hospitality solutions, including:

• Contactless check-in app.

• Guest experience app.

• Digital workflow tools for remote management of on-site staff.

• Panic button to protect hotel staff.

In the past 18 months, Aavgo has partnered with Quality Inn, EconoLodge, Rodway Inn, aloft, and other leading hospitality brands, and expects to add more brands to that list in the future.