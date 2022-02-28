Three Separate Snowmobile Crashes on Coos County Trails on Saturday, February 26

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 February 28, 2022

Gorham, NH – The first crash occurred on Corridor 19 in Gorham at approximately 1:50 p.m. when a male operator, identified as Shane Davis, 36, of Stamford, CT, lost control of his rental snowmobile which went off the trail, rolled over, and ejected Davis and his passenger. Davis’ passenger suffered injuries and was transported from the scene by EMS personnel from Gorham Fire and EMS utilizing their Rescue Tracked UTV. The passenger was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further medical treatment of what is described as non-life threatening injuries. Davis did not require any medical treatment. This was the first time Davis had operated a snowmobile, so inexperience and the relatively icy conditions of the trail are considered the primary factors in this crash.

Shelburne, NH – The second crash also occurred on Corridor 19, but in the town of Shelburne at approximately 3:15 p.m. when a male operator, identified as Richard Conley, 51, of Norwood, MA, was operating westbound when he struck a rock on the opposite side of the trail, ejecting Conley and causing significant damage to his snowmobile. Members of Conley’s riding group called 911 and EMS personnel from Gorham Fire and EMS responded utilizing their Rescue Tracked UTV to transport Conley to an awaiting ambulance. He was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. Conley’s injuries were deemed significant and life threatening and he was subsequently flown by a DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon. Evidence at the scene indicated that Conley was traveling at an excessive speed when he went over a rise in the trail and struck the rock on the opposite side of the trail.

Berlin, NH – The third crash of the day occurred on Primary Trail 109 at approximately 3:30 p.m. when a female operator, identified as Jacqueline Smith, 30, of Gloucester, MA, was operating a rental snowmobile across York Pond Road when she accidentally pressed the throttle instead of her brake causing her to lose control of the machine. The snowmobile struck a sign and flipped onto its side ejecting both Smith and her passenger. Smith suffered an unknown injury and was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by personal vehicle for assessment. Her passenger was uninjured. This was the first time Smith had operated a snowmobile. It appears that inexperience and inattention are the primary contributing factors in this crash.

While Conservation Officers were investigating the circumstances of these three crashes, a fourth crash was reported in the town of Colebrook at approximately 5:30 p.m. This crash occurred in the vicinity of Corridor 7A and Corridor 18 when two snowmobiles collided. No injuries were reported and both parties exchanged information and will be responsible for filing their own crash reports.

Alcohol or drugs were not factors in any of these crashes. Inexperience, speed, and inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors.

No other information available at this time.