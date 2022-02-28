Supermarket Employee Day – Celebrating “Two”gether

Feb 28, 2022

By: Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services, FMI

It was a “Twos”day to remember.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 the food industry proudly and enthusiastically celebrated the supermarket heroes that make us proud each and every day feeding families and enriching lives in our local communities around the world.

In only its second year, Supermarket Employee Day celebrations were taken to the next level by a wide range of food industry companies. All levels of members from retail and wholesale to product suppliers, service providers and state associations were engaged in an assortment of activities that recognized and celebrated supermarket employees as part of the campaign.

The Supermarket Employee Day web page saw significantly higher traffic levels this year as companies, organizations, community groups, and consumers looked to praise and express their gratitude to retail grocery workers and associates.

Social media activity was exponentially higher likely as a result of having the special day officially listed in the National Day Calendar site. This resulted in individual subscribers and media outlets becoming aware of Supermarket Employee Day before and on the day.

The hashtag #SupermarketEmployeeDay was widely used worldwide and generated more than 2 million impressions.

Here are just some of the thousands of posts we saw. It was a celebration to remember and now we can start planning for Wednesday, February 22, 2023!