Tennessee State Parks To Hold Job Interviews for New Lodge at Paris Landing State Park

Tennessee State Parks will conduct job interviews for the new lodge and restaurant at Paris Landing State Park on Friday, March 4 and Friday, March 11, with each day’s hiring 9 a.m-6 p.m.

Positions include kitchen manager, sales and events coordinator, front desk associates, maintenance workers, cooks, servers and bartenders among others. Full-time and part-time jobs are available.

“The highly anticipated lodge will be a great attraction, and we look forward to meeting all those interested in being part of the team,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We want the best service possible for the many visitors who will enjoy the lodge, and we’re looking for a friendly, energetic staff.”

No opening date has been announced for the lodge, which will have 90 guestrooms and three meeting spaces. Construction is still underway.

To complete an application, visit this link. Walk-ins at the park are also welcome on the day of the interviews. Candidates may complete the application and submit in advance or they may apply in person. Interviews will be completed in person/on the spot.

Interviews will be at the conference center near the lodge at:

300 Bridgeview Rd. Buchanan, TN 38222

Signage will help guide applicants to the conference center.

Paris Landing State Park sits on 841 acres on the western shore of the Tennessee River, which is dammed to form Kentucky Lake. The park is on the widest part of the lake, making it perfect for water sports such as fishing, boating and waterskiing. The park also features a marina and a par-72, 18-hole golf course. Founded in 1945, Paris Landing State Park was named after an old steamboat and freight landing on the Tennessee River.